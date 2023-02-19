Hertz, Blink Team Up on EV Charging in AZ

Rental car giants Hertz rented hundreds of electric vehicles to Arizona travelers who descended upon Phoenix for last weekend’s Super Bowl LVII – and they turned to Blink to ensure that their customers weren’t left stranded.

As part of that deal, Blink provided free EV charging to Hertz customers, while Hertz encouraged drivers to return their vehicles fully charged to help ensure a smooth handover experience for the next EV renter.

“Blink applauds Hertz in their effort to grow their EV fleet and providing an opportunity for many to experience driving an electric vehicle for the first time through this promotion,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Blink Charging. “As a pioneer in the industry, Blink is excited to have Hertz showcase the incredible benefits and value of electric vehicles and to see how convenient EV charging can be.”

Hertz has, of course, spent the last few years building up a huge inventory of EVs from brands like Tesla, GM, and Polestar – and has been expanding its list of partners to support them, as well. Most notably, the rental firm said it was partnering with BP Pulse to install a national network of EV charging solutions for the brand and its customers, but the announcement with Blink, a network that’s strong in Arizona, was a great way to ensure the company’s Super Bowl customers had plenty of charging options.

“We [were] excited to welcome thousands of travelers to Phoenix for the big game and partner with Blink to provide free charging for our EV customers,” says Dave Knudtson, Hertz Division Vice President. “It’s encouraging to see more people renting EVs, especially when traveling to major events like this. Together with Blink, we look forward to providing a great EV rental and charging experience.”

Hertz says it has “tens of thousands of EVs” available for rent at more than 500 Hertz locations across 38 states, with a plan for up to 25% of its fleet to be fully electric by EOY 2024.

Source | Images: Blink.