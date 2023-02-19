Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Blink Charging Teams Up with Hertz to Keep EV Rentals Charged and on the Road in Phoenix for the Big Game

Cars

Hertz, Blink Team Up on EV Charging in AZ

Blink is working with Hertz to get EV renters in Phoenix reliable network charging at both Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC Fast Chargers.

Published

Rental car giants Hertz rented hundreds of electric vehicles to Arizona travelers who descended upon Phoenix for last weekend’s Super Bowl LVII – and they turned to Blink to ensure that their customers weren’t left stranded.

As part of that deal, Blink provided free EV charging to Hertz customers, while Hertz encouraged drivers to return their vehicles fully charged to help ensure a smooth handover experience for the next EV renter.

“Blink applauds Hertz in their effort to grow their EV fleet and providing an opportunity for many to experience driving an electric vehicle for the first time through this promotion,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Blink Charging. “As a pioneer in the industry, Blink is excited to have Hertz showcase the incredible benefits and value of electric vehicles and to see how convenient EV charging can be.”

Hertz has, of course, spent the last few years building up a huge inventory of EVs from brands like Tesla, GM, and Polestar – and has been expanding its list of partners to support them, as well. Most notably, the rental firm said it was partnering with BP Pulse to install a national network of EV charging solutions for the brand and its customers, but the announcement with Blink, a network that’s strong in Arizona, was a great way to ensure the company’s Super Bowl customers had plenty of charging options.

“We [were] excited to welcome thousands of travelers to Phoenix for the big game and partner with Blink to provide free charging for our EV customers,” says Dave Knudtson, Hertz Division Vice President. “It’s encouraging to see more people renting EVs, especially when traveling to major events like this. Together with Blink, we look forward to providing a great EV rental and charging experience.”

Hertz says it has “tens of thousands of EVs” available for rent at more than 500 Hertz locations across 38 states, with a plan for up to 25% of its fleet to be fully electric by EOY 2024.

 

Source | Images: Blink.

 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Arizona’s EV Plan Gives Us A Clue About Tesla CCS Charging

Last year, I shared details that came out of an online Arizona DOT meeting about its plan for federal Infrastructure Bill funds, also known...

January 30, 2023

Cars

Is Level 1 Home EV Charging Safe?

So much of our life’s modern necessities and extravagances are based on electricity. We live in an electric world, and it’s only becoming more...

January 27, 2023

Cars

The Time is NOW to Add EV Charging to Your Properties

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular in the US, with EV sales outpacing every other market segment in recent years — and that...

January 24, 2023
JA SOLAR ANNOUNCES FIRST U.S. SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PHOENIX JA SOLAR ANNOUNCES FIRST U.S. SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PHOENIX

Clean Power

JA Solar Announces New Arizona PV Factory

JA Solar announces plans to invest $60 million in a new Phoenix solar panel plant that will create more than 600 new jobs.

January 14, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.