Image courtesy of Hertz

Hertz Reaffirms Massive Tesla Order, Taking Model 3 Deliveries

Recently, a Tesla owner discovered two car carrier trailers outside the Hertz rental car center in Santa Clara, CA. One of the trailers had Tesla Model 3 cars still on it, while the other one was unloaded completely.

Reddit user u/AegisPrecipitate displayed a pic of this event from the front camera recording via his Tesla’s USB flash drive, which is used to record Sentry Mode events and clips whenever the horn is pressed.

Hertz inventory deliveries from teslamotors

Rental car giant Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars to add to its rental fleet last year. Since then, analysts and Tesla enthusiasts have been trying to learn more about when the cars would actually start getting delivered.

Gordon Johnson, a talking head frequently seen bashing Tesla on financial news outlets, tagged Hertz’s official account on Twitter and asked the company if the order was actually real and why he was not able to get a rental Model 3 for himself. To this query, Hertz replied that they are taking delivery of Model 3 electric sedans at different centers all across the country.

Hertz also confirmed that they were getting the Model 3 deliveries for their Uber fleet, which is another 50,000 cars that the company intends to add by 2023.

Johnson even claimed that the ad campaign Hertz ran last year with Tom Brady was just a publicity stunt. But Hertz cleared up all of Johnson’s doubts in a response via Twitter.

After getting the clarification from Hertz, Johnson posted another tweet acknowledging that the company’s response was indeed helpful in clearing up his doubts.

Meanwhile, Tesla investor Ross Gerber, typically bullish on Tesla, replied to Johnson in another tweet.

“Different locations, but I can verify the Hertz lots in Santa Clara are full of M3s and keep getting full transporter deliveries,” according to Reddit user u/AegisPrecipitate. “Took dash cam video of it the other night. I was surprised they were already receiving,” he added.

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla OracleRevised update edited by EVANNEX.

 
Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

