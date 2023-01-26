Blink & ChargePoint Take New Approaches To Charging

Sometimes, it seems like EV charging is becoming pretty standardized. Sure, there are differences in things like what charging connector is used or who owns the station, but the general idea is that you pay for everything at your house while everything away from home is run by somebody else. Also, rapid chargers generally all take the same three-phase power that your home or small business doesn’t have.

In recent press releases show us that charging networks are still trying to do new things and innovate, sometimes leaving today’s assumptions behind.

Blink Tries Rapid Charging On Single-Phase Power

Blink has recently partnered with EdgeEnergy, a renowned provider of power conversion equipment for EV charging solutions, to distribute, sell and deploy the cutting-edge EdgeEV. This proprietary technology converts single-phase power into three-phase power needed for efficient DC fast chargers used in EVs.

“We are excited to continue to expand our relationship with Blink Charging, one of America’s leading EV-charging companies,” said Greg York, the founder, and CEO of EdgeEnergy. “The need to provide reliable ultra-fast charging in areas without 3-phase power infrastructure continues to grow. Our relationship with Blink offers enormous business for both our companies and serves a critical and growing need for Blink’s customers.”

With the need for ultra-fast charging rapidly increasing, limited infrastructure and grid constraints stand as the primary impediment to deploying EV fast chargers. Fortunately, Blink can now deploy its ultra-fast EV Chargers at a more affordable rate and in less time with EdgeEV technology — an alternative that eliminates the necessity of relying solely on traditional grid upgrades.With the patented EdgeEV, you can access up to 150kW of balanced 3-phase power from a single-phase input — this is extremely advantageous compared to battery dependent solutions which cannot provide continuous on-demand power. Even better, multiple units of the EdgeEV can be combined for larger kilowatt outputs and charger installations with just one phase.

“EdgeEnergy’s technology is a game changer in how we approach grid connection for Blink’s DC Fast Charging stations,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “We are excited to work with EdgeEnergy to implement this technology and be able to eliminate the concern about 3-phase power availability. With EdgeEnergy’s technology we will be able to deploy more of our ultra-fast charging stations, more quickly, even without 3-phase.”

ChargePoint Works With Lexus To Cut Move Into Owners’ Garages

Recently, Lexus announced a collaboration with ChargePoint and Qmerit to develop a new ownership experience for customers who buy the all-new RZ 450e crossover. This new charging experience will include installation of efficient home chargers as well as access to a wide array of public EV stations through their cooperation with ChargePoint and QMerit, respectively — creating a new horizon in EV convenience.

“With the Lexus RZ 450e arriving at dealerships soon, we want to ensure our guests have a seamless charging experience both at home and on the road,” said Dejuan Ross, Lexus group vice president and general manager. “Our arrangement with ChargePoint and Qmerit was created to provide RZ guests with tools and services to help them to understand, identify and solve their charging needs so they can feel confident in their Lexus Electrified journey.”

When it comes to RZ 450e owners, many of them will find that home is their main charging spot for their vehicle. To maximize a positive experience when home-charging the Lexus dealers participating in this program provide customers with an option to buy either a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger from the dealership or via ChargePoint’s online store.

The ChargePoint Home Flex is ENERGY STAR® certified and equipped with a Wi-Fi connection, as well as an impressive 23-foot charging cable which can be used in various parking configurations. This powerful home charger dispenses up to 25 miles of range per hour — that’s nine times faster than standard outlets! Plus, you’ll never have to worry about the battery running out since it will always be fully charged once left overnight.

“As transportation continues to electrify, we have been steadfast in our commitment to make it easy for drivers to charge their EVs, whenever and wherever they are,” said Michael Hughes, chief revenue officer of ChargePoint. “Through this arrangement, Lexus drivers will benefit from the simplicity of having access to all of their charging information, across public and home charging, when using Home Flex and the ChargePoint network.”

For those wishing to install the ChargePoint Home Flex, Lexus has chosen Qmerit to offer their RZ 450e customers with seamless end-to-end services. From finding a certified electrician for installation and receiving an initial free quote, all the way through additional needed services — Qmerit will be accessible at participating dealers during purchase checkouts.

“Today’s EV buyer wants their ride smooth and their charging seamless,” said Ken Sapp, SVP, Business Development of Qmerit. “We are very excited to team with Lexus and ChargePoint to deliver turnkey charging installation services for the RZ 450e — extending our vision to be a leading source of integrated solutions for America’s shift to electrified transportation.”

With the RZ 450e, customers have access to ChargePoint’s expansive public charging network of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast) chargers across North America, including those from roaming partners. Through their Lexus app integration with ChargePoint’s public APIs, drivers can conveniently locate, use and pay for charge spots — granting them an unparalleled opportunity to refuel when they need it most. This extensive infrastructure provides users with access to more than 80% of available charge stations in North America.

Blurring The Lines

What’s great about these two announcements is that charging providers are still trying new things. These announcements both blur the lines between different aspects of charging that we often think of separate. Blink found a partner to get faster charging into more places where commercial three-phase power wasn’t previously available. ChargePoint set things up so that some EV drivers could get a charging experience that extends across both home and public charging with a familiar experience.

Hopefully we keep seeing charging providers find ways to keep improving the customer experience.

Featured image provided by Lexus.