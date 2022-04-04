Connect with us

Polestar 2 bought by Hertz

Cars

Hertz Buys 65,000 New Electric Cars From Polestar

Hertz is throwing its weight around again, this time towards Polestar.

Published

Hertz is proving to be a major player in the switch to electrification, and is following up its 100,000 unit Tesla order with another massive electric car order. This time, from Swedish performance brand Polestar.

We are excited to partner with Polestar, and look forward to introducing their premium EV products into our retail and rideshare fleets,” says Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr, who said the cars would be used in both Hertz’ retail and rideshare fleets. “Today’s partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally-forward company. By working with EV industry leaders like Polestar, we can help accelerate the adoption of electrification while providing renters, corporate customers and rideshare partners a premium EV product, exceptional experience and lower carbon footprint.”

Hertz + Polestar

Polestar 2 gets 65,000 unit boost from Hertz

Image courtesy Hertz.

This order is a huge deal for Polestar. While smaller than the 100,000-unit Tesla order, the 65,000 order is more than double Polestar’s entire sales for last year (29,000 units). And, sure, the Hertz order is spread out over the next five years, but hot new models and expansion into some exciting new market segments will help drive that growth, as well.

For their part, Polestar seems to understand what a huge deal this is, and are acting accordingly. “Polestar is committed to accelerating the move to electric mobility with a fascinating and innovative product portfolio,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, in a statement. “We are delighted that Hertz has chosen Polestar as a strategic partner on their road to electrification. The partnership with a global pioneer like Hertz will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers’ short- and longer-term mobility requirements. For many of them it may be the first time they have driven an EV, and it will be a Polestar.”

By presenting electric cars to tourists and rideshare drivers as a better, easier, and more convenient option than gas, Hertz is significantly moving the needle when it comes to public EV awareness and education. That’s my take, anyway— what’s yours? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

Source | Images: Polestar, via Hertz.

 
