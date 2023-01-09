BYD Seal Off To A Flying Start — 55,200 Sold In China In Just 5 Months!

BYD’s new sedan, the Seal, built on the e-platform 3.0 and part of the “Ocean Series,” had been highly anticipated. Well, it hasn’t disappointed. It landed with a bang when it was launched in August last year. In its first month, the Seal had an impressive 1,726 sales. It then followed up with sales of 7,473 units in September, 11,267 in October, 15,356 in November, and 15,378 in December. The sales total for the Seal’s first 5 months was an awesome 51,200, which is pretty cool for a new model in early production ramp-up mode. Here are some specs of the BYD Seal sedan:

Standard Range Version

150 kW and 310 Nm motor

Acceleration: from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds

Battery capacity: 61.44 kWh

Range of about 550 km/342 miles (CLTC)

110 kW max DC charging power — charging from 30 to 80% SoC takes ~30 minutes.

The price for the standard range BYD Seal starts from just $31,000.

Long Range Version

230 kW and 360 Nm motor

Acceleration: from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds

Battery capacity: 82.56 kWh

Range of about 700 km/435 miles (CLTC)

150 kW max DC charging power — charging from 30 to 80% SoC takes ~30 minutes

The price for the standard range BYD Seal starts from $38,000.

All-Wheel Drive Performance Version

390 kW and 670 Nm motors

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

Battery capacity: 82.56 kWh

Range of about 650 km/404 miles (CLTC)

150 kW max DC charging power — charging from 30 to 80% SoC takes ~30 minutes

The price for the standard range BYD Seal starts from $42,000.

The BYD Seal is in a similar class of vehicles as the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Although the EV market is more developed now than it was in 2017 when Model 3 deliveries to customers started, it is still quite interesting to see the comparison of the ramp-up in sales between the two models, which gives more to reflect on. According to figures on carsalesbase.com, the Model 3 started off with lower volumes during its ramp-up starting from July 2017, ending with a total of about 1,700 vehicles sold in total in its first 6 months. Here’s a chart showing the rise of the two models:

The Tesla Model 3 then went to sell over 130,000 units the following year, in 2018. The Model 3 then went to be the first electric vehicle to sell over a million units. The Tesla Model Y SUV has gone on to do even better in terms of a fast ramp-up and is now dominating EV sales in Europe.

With such an exciting start, the BYD Seal also looks promising as a game-changing model. BYD has serious plans for this electric sedan and is getting ready to export it to several markets, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, where it may be called the Atto 4. Its sibling, the Atto 3, is doing quite well in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe since its launch. Also note that the BYD Atto 3 was recently awarded with the maximum of 5 stars by safety organisation Euro NCAP. It has been launched in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium. BYD Stores in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg, and Finland will be opened in 2023.

In December, BYD sold 1,268 units of the Atto 3 in Australia, where it was only second to Tesla for the month on the EV sales charts. 1,806 Tesla Model 3s were sold in December in Australia. Recently, the Flemish Automobile Club, VAB, which holds the coveted contest every year for the best family cars in different categories, voted the BYD Atto 3 the Electric Family Car of the Year 2023. The Atto 3 was launched in February of 2022 and 229,020 units were sold by the end of December. That’s 25% of BEVs sold by BYD last year! I hope the Atto 4 will follow in its sibling’s footsteps as it continues its production ramp-up and goes overseas.