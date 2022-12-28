BYD Atto 3 Voted Electric Family Car Of The Year 2023 By VAB

The Flemish Automobile Club, VAB, which holds the coveted contest every year for the best family cars in different categories, has voted the BYD Atto 3 the Family Car of The Year 2023. 15 professional motoring reporters and 74 family jurors judged 10 different electric cars at the famous Zolder race circuit over a 3-day period. The BYD Atto 3 beat the other 9 competitors from Volkswagen, Renault, Citroen, Nissan, CUPRA, MG, Aiways, Seres, and SsangYong.

BYD says the BYD Atto 3 “is a front wheel drive C-Segment SUV that combines modern aesthetics with exceptional intelligence and efficiency derived from pioneering electric vehicle technology and smart connectivity. Measuring 4,455 mm in length and 2,050 mm wide (with wing mirrors unfolded), the BYD ATTO 3 enjoys a 2,720 mm wheelbase and is optimised for space and comfort. BYD ATTO 3 offers seating for 5 occupants and plenty of storage in the 440-litre boot, which can be expanded to 1138 litres when the rear seats are folded flat. The vehicle offers a highly efficient 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery with 420km range (WLTP combined).”

BYD says its revolutionary Blade Battery “has the highest safety, durability and performance in the EV industry. The cobalt-free Blade Battery uses Lithium Iron-Phosphate (LFP) which offers a much higher level of safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, the Blade Battery offers more stability, safety and durability, delivering high power density with the benefit of ultra-low energy consumption.”

The jurors picked the BYD Atto 3 not only for its design, comfort, quality and practicality, but also awarded points for the level of warranty cover, low costs per kilometer, spacious interior space, and high level of standard features, as well as other technology features. VAB Editor in Chief Jan Creten says: “We have organized this contest for more than 30 years. We test cars and judge each vehicle on comfort, infotainment, safety features, accessories, budget and off course practicality, technology and drivability. This year the cars were judged by the professional car media (30% of the total figure), customers and families (50%) and also costs per kilometre for each vehicle. This important last element contributes for 20% of the total figure.”

Extracts from the jurors report included “The BYD ATTO 3 outshines European competitors. A premium car for a sharp price. A fresh design and solid finish were some of the takeaways from the professional media jurors. The family jurors praised the “Fresh design” and the “youthful appearance of the vehicle” as well as the “Futuristic cockpit,” “Great Seats,” “Spacious interior,” and “Large boot storage,” while “High Efficiency” and “Great handling” were also noted.

The BYD Atto 3 was recently awarded with the maximum of 5 stars by safety organization Euro NCAP. The BYD Atto 3 has been launched in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium. BYD stores in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg, and Finland will be opened in 2023. In Belgium, the vehicle has been on sale since September this year from BYD partner Inchcape in Zaventem. Stores in Antwerp and Gent will be opened soon.

It’s great to see BYD getting this well deserved recognition. BYD is on a massive expansion drive and is taking its EVs to the world. Last month, BYD exported 12,318 units of its passenger vehicles. It’s about to get really exciting for both the local Chinese and the export markets as BYD continues to ramp up production. Last month, BYD produced a new record 230,129 EVs, up from just 91,829 at the same time last year. Battery-electric vehicles and plug in hybrid vehicles are called New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China, and BYD is the leader in terms of volumes of NEVs sold.

Image from BYD