229,020 BYD Atto 3s Sold In 10 Months Since Launch

2022 was a big year for BYD. The company sold 1,868,543 “new energy vehicles.” Battery electric vehicles and plugin hybrid vehicles are called new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China, and BYD is the leader in terms of volumes of NEV sales. BYD sold 946,239 “DM super hybrids” (plug in hybrids) last year. BYD also sold 911,140 battery electric vehicles. One of the stars of BYD’s new lineup of BEVs in the “Ocean” series is the BYD Atto 3. The Atto 3 was launched in February of 2022, and BYD sold 229,020 units by the end of December. That’s 25% of BEVs sold by BYD last year. Here are some specs of the Atto 3:

150 kW and 310 Nm of torque motor

Max speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

BYD Blade Battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)

Range of 320 km (WLTP)

The Atto 3 also has a longer range version with a 60.48 kWh battery. This version has a 420 km (260 mile) range (WLTP combined).

BYD says the Atto 3 “is a front wheel drive C-Segment SUV that combines modern aesthetics with exceptional intelligence and efficiency derived from pioneering electric vehicle technology and smart connectivity. Measuring 4,455 mm in length and 2,050 mm wide (with wing mirrors unfolded), the BYD Atto 3 enjoys a 2,720 mm wheelbase and is optimised for space and comfort. BYD Atto 3 offers seating for 5 occupants and plenty of storage in the 440-litre boot, which can be expanded to 1138 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.”

The Atto 3 was launched in several markets around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Nepal, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, and Israel as well as several countries in Europe. Recently, the Flemish Automobile Club, VAB, which holds the coveted contest every year for the best family cars in different categories voted the BYD Atto 3 the Electric Family Car of The Year 2023. 15 professional motoring reporters and 74 family jurors judged 10 different electric cars at famous Circuit Zolder over a 3-day period. The Atto 3 beat the other 9 competitors from Volkswagen, Renault, Citroen, Nissan, CUPRA, MG, Aiways, Seres, and SsangYong. You can find an excellent review and first impressions of the Atto 3 in Europe here.

Out of the 29,468 Atto 3s sold in December, 8,606 units were exports. 1,268 of these exports were sales in Australia, where the Atto 3 was only second to Tesla for the month on the EV sales charts. 1,806 Tesla Model 3s were sold in December in Australia. The Atto 3 is coming to Japan and the UK very soon.

BYD is ramping up production of its vehicles in a big way. Last month, BYD produced a record 235,215 EVs, up 150% from December 2021. Buoyed by this production ramp-up and a new cool line of EV models that are aimed at both the local and overseas markets, BYD is expanding its overseas presence through smart partnerships that help the company gain a quick footprint in these markets. The Atto 3, along with the BYD Seal and Dolphin, will be introduced to more markets this year. I look forward to seeing how many Atto 3s will be sold in 2023.