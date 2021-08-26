Connect with us

Tesla Model 3 Has Passed 1 Million Sales

How long until the Tesla Model Y passes 1 million total sales?

Published

Tesla Model 3 resale value high

Line of Tesla Model 3s in Florida. Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

One of our readers recently pointed out that the Tesla Model 3 has seemingly surpassed 1 million cumulative sales (deliveries). Indeed, looking at my own long-term records of Tesla sales, at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2021, the Model 3 had reached 1,031,588 worldwide deliveries.

That makes the Model 3 the first electric car to pass 1 million cumulative sales.

Note that these are not 100% official figures, since Tesla reports Model 3 and Model Y deliveries combined. However, official registration data for the Model 3 and Model Y from dozens of countries do help to inform my quarterly figures.

In the 2nd quarter, I estimate that 225,000 Model 3 cars were delivered to customers, with the 1-million-vehicle crossover point surely coming in June.

The Tesla Model Y, meanwhile, just passed 250,000 cumulative sales, and my forecast has it getting slightly past 500,000 at the end of the year.

The Model S and Model X were both approaching 200,000 deliveries at the end of the 2nd quarter (June).

Our reader notes that the Nissan LEAF passed 500,000 cumulative sales in December 2020. It is the only electric car aside from the Model 3 to have done so. Will the LEAF ever get to 1 million sales?

Aside from the Model 3, the Model Y, and potentially the Nissan LEAF, which electric models are most likely to surpass a million sales one day?

 
