Hertz & BP To Partner On Electric Car Charging Network

Rental giants Hertz are already big players in the electric vehicle space, having committed to purchasing hundreds of thousands of EVs from brands like GM, Polestar, and Tesla – and now, they’re planning to take on an even more active role in the electrification of America’s roads. They’re partnering with BP Pulse to install a national network of EV charging solutions for the brand and its customers.

Hertz and BP announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a national network of EV charging stations that will, it’s hoped, make charging their rented cars a more seamless, easily navigated experience for Hertz customers. The company hopes to have converted fully 25% of its national rental fleet to electric by 2024.

“Hertz is accelerating the adoption of electrification by investing in the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America and expanding the availability of charging stations,” explains Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO. “We are excited to partner with BP Pulse to create a national charging infrastructure for the Hertz EV fleet, thereby growing the number of charging options available to our customers and providing them with a premium electric experience and lower emission travel options.”

To their credit, BP – who, earlier this year, revealed that their BP Pulse charging stations were “on the cusp” of being more profitable than gas pumps – have expressed excitement in working with the rental company. “It’s brilliant to be joining forces with Hertz – quite simply, they are one of the biggest names on the road,” said Bernard Looney, BP’s chief executive. “Working together to deliver charging facilities and design solutions, we believe we can take the EV driving experience to the next level for US customers. And this is just the start for BP Pulse in the United States.”

It remains to be seen exactly what the Hertz and BP customer experience will ultimately look like, but anything that makes the EV rental experience better is going to lead to more EV sales – and that’s what we’re all about.

Source | Images: BP, via PR Newswire.