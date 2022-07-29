BP Opens Electric Truck Charging Station

In a recent press release, bp announced the opening of its first ultra-rapid charging stations for medium and heavy-duty electric trucks, which will allow companies in the sector to decarbonize more quickly. According to the IEA, tailpipe CO2 emissions have increased on average 2.2% each year since 2000.

“With the transition to electric vehicles well underway in Europe, we’re now seeing the move towards electric trucks. Truck manufacturers and truck fleet operators are demanding low carbon alternative fuels and electrification is an attractive option. Opening our first truck charging facilities at Schwegenheim is an important milestone for bp and the industry,” said Emma Delaney, executive vice president, customers & products.

“Schwegenheim is a perfect example of what the industry needs — ultra-fast charging with safe charging bays for trucks, close to strategic road networks and a place where drivers can take a break and refresh with food and drinks.”

Two ultra-fast chargers for electric trucks, powered by 100% renewable energy, have been installed at the retail location in Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, with power of up to 300 kW. The Schwegenheim site, located on the B9 main route, is a convenient, safe, well-lit station where an electric truck with a capacity of 300kW could extend its range by around 150-200 kilometers during a driver’s required 45-minute rest. And there are other amenities accessible to drivers, such as food and drink for their break.

Daimler Truck, a German-based commercial truck manufacturer that is one of the world’s largest, will launch its battery-electric eActros for heavy urban distribution in 2021. To give truck drivers with the accessibility they require and a pleasant charging experience, the firm collaborated with bp to offer insights into the required layout, charging speeds, and positioning of the chargers.

“It is important to have reliable and high-powered charging infrastructure in order to support the market launch of our battery electric trucks. Our ambition is to have a comprehensive public fast-charging network for commercial vehicles available in Europe by 2025. The Schwegenheim site is an excellent example of how we are working together with strong partners to achieve this,” said Martin Daum, member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG responsible for Trucks & Buses.

The charging stations at Schwegenheim extend Aral pulse’s expanding network of quick-charging sites throughout the country. Aral pulse is Germany’s largest public high-power charging station provider, with over 850 ultra-fast charge points for automobiles and smaller commercial vehicles located at its well-lit and manned Aral retail stations, providing excellent dependability as well as convenience. The new electric truck charging hub will enable truck drivers to charge their vehicles close to strategic road networks, and manufacturers to test the charging capabilities of their electric trucks under real-world conditions.

“I am pleased that bp and Aral pulse continue to support the electrification of German truck fleets. Zero tailpipe emission trucks will be crucial if we are to reach our decarbonisation goals and to expand the charging infrastructure across Germany. This project is another milestone for the electrification of mobility in Germany and Europe”, says Kurt-Christoph von Knobelsdorff, CEO & Spokesman NOW GmbH.

While EV charging for passenger cars gets a lot of attention, electric trucks are an essential part of the puzzle when it comes to electrifying transportation and reducing emissions. Electric trucks have the potential to significantly reduce emissions from the transportation sector, which is responsible for approximately a fifth of all global CO2 emissions.

It’s great to see that even oil companies are starting to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure, as it’s going to be essential for the widespread adoption of EVs. Hopefully this is just the beginning, and we’ll see even more oil companies investing in truck charging stations in the future.

Featured image provided by BP.

