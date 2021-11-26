Polestar 5 Previewed in Latest Precept Documentary

The latest episode of the Precept: from Concept to Car documentary is out, and it’s revealed what looks like the final design direction for the upcoming Polestar 5. That car, of course, is an evolution of the ecologically progressive Polestar Precept concept car that debuted last year, and that’s set to be launched sometime in 2024.

What’s most notable here, though, isn’t the Polestar 5 itself — stunning as the car is — it’s the fact that it’s being shown to us at all. Automakers usually keep updates as mild as a headlight refresh incredibly close to the chest, using heavily camouflaged test mules and controlling the whys, whos, and hows of a product’s release down to the minute.

Back in May, Ford executed a pitch-perfect launch for the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup that included a test drive by none other than sitting President Joe Biden. It’s a great example of the “never give up the goods” attitude I’m talking about here, and you can see that in the fact that not even POTUS is usually allowed to see a car sans-camo before the official launch, which happened less than twenty-four hours later.

President Biden Rides the Lightning

For its part, Polestar seems to know exactly what it is doing with the slow rollout. “With the Precept documentary series we are intentionally doing something car companies usually don’t – going behind the scenes transparently as we turn this stunning concept car into production reality,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “It makes me very proud to see how much of the concept car’s design is making it into the Polestar 5 – a great achievement by our designers and engineers alike.”

This third installment of the Precept: from Concept to Car gives viewers the closest look at the finished car to date, thanks to a focus on the exterior design process,. “As such,” reads the press release, “(the video) reveals key production features which distinguish Polestar 5 from the show car that debuted in early 2020. A behind-the-scenes look elaborates on the challenges to establish a balance between sensational design and engineering requirements.”

So, that’s kind of cool.

Enough talk, though — check out episode 3 of the Polestar docuseries, as well as the official press release, below, then scroll down to the comments section at the bottom of the page to let us know what you think!

Polestar Precept: From Concept to Car | Episode 3

Source | Images: Polestar.

