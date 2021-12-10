Shining Star: Quick Review of Polestar 2

There are those famous lines from the classic “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind, & Fire that everyone knows:

You’re a shining star

No matter who you are

Shining bright to see

What you could truly be.

This perfectly describes the Polestar 2, as Volvo Cars has truly done an amazing job with its self-described “electric performance” sub-brand that one can easily say could match or best its veteran battery-powered saloon rival, the Tesla Model 3. This is obvious from the start as the brand goes for a minimalistic design that stays true to its Scandinavian origins. In a world of ostentatiousness and opulence, it is refreshing sometimes to abide by the Swedish concept of lagom, which dictates that there is beauty in simplicity.

I had such an experience when I visited the Polestar Washington, DC Space (currently temporary, as it’s still under construction) in Rockville, Maryland. Though I had to brave the cold that was akin to a Nordic winter, I was immediately warmed by the simple shipping container and showroom model (even though it was outside) that greeted as the aesthetics of the situation welcomed me in like a first foray into the Icelandic Blue Lagoon. Such warmth continued with my introduction to Paola, my customer experience consultant, and her excellent service.

I was immediately drawn to the all-black exterior that screamed “cool yet clean.” Interestingly, I think one would naturally think that this was a gas-powered vehicle instead of being an electric angel. The interior could make one feel like a billionaire, but could also make a Dane envious of its hygge. Once one is seated inside the luscious cabin, you truly fall in love with its dashboard and center touchscreen. Both were displayed in dark mode, which only made the vehicle cooler. Its basic layout, rooted in the Google ecosystem, made me confess that it truly beats Tesla and any other competitor.

However, this mood changes when it comes to its performance as its dual motors crank out 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet torque, which helps the Polestar 2 to blitzkrieg from 0 to 60 miles per hour in only 4.45 seconds. That rivals the Porsche Taycan! Such a jolt of instantaneous yet consistent torque madness makes it seem like the perfect dark horse to the gas and electric competition.

As expected by all electric vehicles, it comes with one pedal driving (very smooth), a heat pump, a frunk, a digital key, over-the-air (OTA) software update capability, and future Apple CarPlay support in April 2022 (though, the current Android-based setup is visually superior). It has a 4-year/50,000 mile bumper-to bumper warranty as well as 8 years of battery protection and 12 years for corrosion.

In this new era of electromobility, it is key that one has a vehicle that marries loveliness, uncomplicatedness, and tech savviness. Such a desire can be truly filled with the Polestar 2. Skål.

Photos courtesy of Rodney Watkins. Shoutout to Paola Mejia at Polestar DC for such a lovely experience.

Rodney Watkins is a proud clean technology evangelist. He was the founder of a firm that advised consumers and businesses on implementing green solutions in the Washington, DC area and has been a guest contributor for CleanTechnica since 2018.

