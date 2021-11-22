Toyota’s Hydrogen Obsession, Nuclear Fusion Update, Nuclear Power Hype — CleanTechnica Top 20

The most popular CleanTechnica articles last week, quite surprisingly, were led by stories on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, nuclear fusion, and nuclear fission. That is surely the first time such topics topped the list. It isn’t until you get to #5 on the list that you see a story about battery-electric vehicles. It’s not till #10 that you get to a solar power story. And it isn’t until #11 that you get to a Tesla story! Interesting times. …

Read the full stories or dive into the sometimes rambunctious comment threads for more. Here are the top 20 stories on CleanTechnica in the past week:

Interestingly, the top-story list started with Toyota’s anti-EV push and ended with Toyota efforts to save the gas & diesel engine. What a coincidence!

Advertisement