Toyota’s Hydrogen Obsession, Nuclear Fusion Update, Nuclear Power Hype — CleanTechnica Top 20

The most popular CleanTechnica articles last week, quite surprisingly, were led by stories on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, nuclear fusion, and nuclear fission. That is surely the first time such topics topped the list. It isn’t until you get to #5 on the list that you see a story about battery-electric vehicles. It’s not till #10 that you get to a solar power story. And it isn’t until #11 that you get to a Tesla story! Interesting times. …
Read the full stories or dive into the sometimes rambunctious comment threads for more. Here are the top 20 stories on CleanTechnica in the past week:
- The Anti-Tesla: Why Toyota Remains Hung Up On Hydrogen
- Breaking News: Fusion Recedes Into Far Future For The 57th Time
- Nuclear Power Won’t Save the World. It Won’t Even Help.
- Electrification Of Rail Freight Industry Takes One (Just One) Giant Step Forward
- Need A 7-Passenger Electric Car? Hyundai & Kia Have You Covered.
- Electric Cars Could Fully Recharge In Under 5 Minutes with New Charging Station Cable Design
- Mythbusting “Wind Oversupply”
- The Crazy Dream Of A Flow Battery Electric Vehicle Is Not So Crazy Any More
- I Found A Stray Mini F-150 Lightning, & Learned About Ford F-150 Lightning Buyers
- Solar PV & PV+Storage Costs Keep Dropping, New NREL Reports Show
- Tesla Model A — The Tesla Mini Car We Want To See
- Ford Romance With Rivian Cools As Bromance With Volkswagen Heats Up
- How France Is Solving California’s Offshore Wind Power Problem
- A Look At China’s Largest Coal Mine & China’s Coal Lie (VIDEO)
- Harnessing The Power Of The Tides In Scotland
- The 3 Main Pillars Of Electric Vehicle Charging
- Can Tesla Autopilot Detect A Hopping Kangaroo? (VIDEO)
- New Scalable Method Resolves Materials Joining in Solid-State Batteries
- Best US Counties For EV Charging & Worst US Counties For EV Charging
- Toyota-led Team Japan Aims To Save Internal Combustion Engine From Extinction
Interestingly, the top-story list started with Toyota’s anti-EV push and ended with Toyota efforts to save the gas & diesel engine. What a coincidence!