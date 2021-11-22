Connect with us

Toyota Mirai hydrogen EV hybrid greenwashing
Toyota Mirai. Photo by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica.

Toyota’s Hydrogen Obsession, Nuclear Fusion Update, Nuclear Power Hype — CleanTechnica Top 20

The most popular CleanTechnica articles last week, quite surprisingly, were led by stories on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, nuclear fusion, and nuclear fission. That is surely the first time such topics topped the list. It isn’t until you get to #5 on the list that you see a story about battery-electric vehicles. It’s not till #10 that you get to a solar power story. And it isn’t until #11 that you get to a Tesla story! Interesting times. …

Read the full stories or dive into the sometimes rambunctious comment threads for more. Here are the top 20 stories on CleanTechnica in the past week:

  1. The Anti-Tesla: Why Toyota Remains Hung Up On Hydrogen
  2. Breaking News: Fusion Recedes Into Far Future For The 57th Time
  3. Nuclear Power Won’t Save the World. It Won’t Even Help.
  4. Electrification Of Rail Freight Industry Takes One (Just One) Giant Step Forward
  5. Need A 7-Passenger Electric Car? Hyundai & Kia Have You Covered.
  6. Electric Cars Could Fully Recharge In Under 5 Minutes with New Charging Station Cable Design
  7. Mythbusting “Wind Oversupply”
  8. The Crazy Dream Of A Flow Battery Electric Vehicle Is Not So Crazy Any More
  9. I Found A Stray Mini F-150 Lightning, & Learned About Ford F-150 Lightning Buyers
  10. Solar PV & PV+Storage Costs Keep Dropping, New NREL Reports Show
  11. Tesla Model A — The Tesla Mini Car We Want To See
  12. Ford Romance With Rivian Cools As Bromance With Volkswagen Heats Up
  13. How France Is Solving California’s Offshore Wind Power Problem
  14. A Look At China’s Largest Coal Mine & China’s Coal Lie (VIDEO)
  15. Harnessing The Power Of The Tides In Scotland
  16. The 3 Main Pillars Of Electric Vehicle Charging
  17. Can Tesla Autopilot Detect A Hopping Kangaroo? (VIDEO)
  18. New Scalable Method Resolves Materials Joining in Solid-State Batteries
  19. Best US Counties For EV Charging & Worst US Counties For EV Charging
  20. Toyota-led Team Japan Aims To Save Internal Combustion Engine From Extinction

Interestingly, the top-story list started with Toyota’s anti-EV push and ended with Toyota efforts to save the gas & diesel engine. What a coincidence!

 
