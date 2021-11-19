Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy a video by Jeff Johnson which shows autopilot coming to a full stop as the kangaroos pauses in its path

Autonomous Vehicles

Can Tesla Autopilot Detect A Hopping Kangaroo? (VIDEO)

Published

There was much speculation in Australia in the early days of Tesla about whether Autopilot would detect a kangaroo and take evasive action. Could it “see” the kangaroo if it was in mid leap, off the ground? Well, here is evidence from two recent events that show sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn’t. (No kangaroos were harmed in the writing of this article.)

The video from Jeff Johnson shows Autopilot coming to a full stop as the kangaroos pauses in its path after leaping into the middle of the road. Please note that this is a small kangaroo, probably female. A big, male red kangaroo can grow to 2 metres tall and weigh 200 pounds. It turns its back and hops away, the car starts moving again.

However, in contrast, Daniel’s car did not stop in time. He has a damaged headlight as a result.

Once you get out of the cities, kangaroos are quite a hazard on country roads, especially in times of drought. The further west you drive, the more likely that at dawn or dusk you might hit a kangaroo. During the drought, they like to eat the greenery at the side of road, grown there because the moisture condenses on the tarmac and drains to the side. They also tend to move closer to the coast as the inland dries up.

During times of plentiful rainfall, they breed very quickly, with a joey in the pouch and a fertilized egg ready to descend. They are adapted beautifully to Australia’s flood/drought climate cycle. It is not unusual to see black mounds in the middle of the road in the distance in times of plenty. A road train will have hit a big red and the crows will be cleaning it up.

No one wants to hit any wildlife, and we take pains to travel when kangaroos and koalas are not active — the middle of the day. If we must travel at dawn or dusk out in the country, it’s best to drive at about 80 km per hour (50 mph).

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Debunking Anti–Tesla & EV FUD Being Spread By An “Environmental Nonprofit”

CFACT, a nonprofit organization with a mission that is focused on prospering lives, promoting progress, protecting the Earth, and providing education has published an...

8 hours ago

Cars

Plugin Vehicles = 23% of New Car Sales in France

The Renault Zoe was the 9th best selling car overall in France in October, and the Dacia Spring EV was 13th.

10 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla & Buc-ee’s Plans For Superchargers Span 26 Stores In 7 States

In October, Gail Alfar found out that Tesla was working with Buc-ee’s in two cities to bring Tesla Superchargers to the world’s largest gas...

1 day ago

Cars

The Race To Catch Tesla In Electric Vehicle Sales

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris As the legacy automakers increase their commitment to electric vehicles, just about all the auto industry analysts expect that...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.