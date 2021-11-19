Connect with us

Image courtesy of HERE Technologies.

Clean Transport

Best US Counties For EV Charging & Worst US Counties For EV Charging

Published

HERE Technologies, an international location data company providing real-time data for companies such as Microsoft, AWS, and Lyft, has published an EV Charging Station Map that visualizes a list of the top EV-friendly counties in the US and other interesting data.

The interactive EV charging station map gives its users a look at the distribution and density of EV charging stations across the country. Some of the most EV friendly counties with the highest number of charging stations per capita include:

  1. Alpine County, Calif (581.4 EV stations per 100k people)
  2. Mineral County, Colorado (462.43 stations/ 100k)
  3. Hinsdale County, Colorado (253.81 stations/ 100k)
  4. Pitkin County, Colorado (218.92 stations/ 100k)
  5. Wheeler County, Oregon (206.75 stations/ 100k)
  6. Custer County, South Dakota (204.38 stations/ 100k)
  7. Chattahoochee County, Georgia (177.73 stations/ 100k)
  8. Kane County, Utah (169.56 stations/ 100k)
  9. Cook County, Minnesota (160.71 stations/ 100k)
  10. Eagle County, Colorado (150.72 stations/ 100k)

The map can also be formatted to show the state rankings by total EV density and also show the lowest number of chargers per capita. Those are:

  1. Comanche County, Oklahoma (.83 EV stations per 100k people)
  2. Sebastian County, Arkansas (.78 stations/ 100k)
  3. Kendall County, Illinois (.76 stations/ 100k)
  4. Clark County, Ohio (.74 stations/ 100k)
  5. Randall County, Texas (.71 stations/ 100k)
  6. Livingston Parish, Louisiana (.70 stations/ 100k)
  7. Jackson County, Mississippi (.70 stations/ 100k)
  8. Cumberland County, New Jersey (.65 stations/ 100k)
  9. Hernando County, Florida (.51 stations/ 100k)
  10. Shelby County, Alabama (.45 stations/ 100k)

It’s not surprising that a nearby parish in my own state is on the list (literally the parish right next to mine). Most of the southern states are also leading producers and/or consumers of the oil and gas industry. Here in Louisiana, the industry rules with an iron fist over our political system and campaigns hard on selling the idea that it’s a job supporter and good for the people.

In May 2021, the Livingston Parish News published an opinion piece on EVs and paying for Louisiana’s highways with a focus on EV owners not paying their fair share of maintaining our nation’s highway infrastructure. This is a common myth that puts forth the idea that rich EV owners get off scot-free from paying taxes and other fees. The truth is that gas-car drivers are subsidized much more than electric car drivers.

That aside, the EV charging map is a great tool and resource for EV owners to find charging stations nearby as well as for businesses and governments that may want to look into partnering with Tesla or other companies to provide an EV charging station for their communities.

 
