Toyoda’s “Fixed Mindset,” Michelin’s Airless Tires, Cutting Fossil Car Use — CleanTechnica Top 20

My older daughter recently came home from school and told us about something she had learned in her class — the difference between a “fixed mindset” and a “growth mindset.” Not doing the comparison justice, part of the difference was that people with a fixed mindset don’t want to learn, don’t want to try new things, don’t optimistically look for solutions to problems. And people with a growth mindset are the opposite, of course. While running through the top stories of the past week here on CleanTechnica and seeing what the top story was, that comparison quickly came to mind. That is indeed the essence of the problem with Toyota, isn’t it? Leadership doesn’t want to grow into a new era of technology, doesn’t want to adapt, doesn’t want to evolve. Well, don’t take my word for it — read Steve Hanley’s article about it. And after doing that, scroll through the rest of the articles from the past year and see what tickles your fancy. Also, as always, remember that the discussions in the comment threads under articles can often be even better than the articles — so dive into some of those if the topic interests you!

Have a favorite you want to highlight? Have any tips for hot stories that could make the top 20 list next Monday? Let us know down in the comments! (Or you can drop us a tip or comment privately here.)

