Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Toyota Mirai
Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Batteries

Toyoda’s “Fixed Mindset,” Michelin’s Airless Tires, Cutting Fossil Car Use — CleanTechnica Top 20

Published

My older daughter recently came home from school and told us about something she had learned in her class — the difference between a “fixed mindset” and a “growth mindset.” Not doing the comparison justice, part of the difference was that people with a fixed mindset don’t want to learn, don’t want to try new things, don’t optimistically look for solutions to problems. And people with a growth mindset are the opposite, of course. While running through the top stories of the past week here on CleanTechnica and seeing what the top story was, that comparison quickly came to mind. That is indeed the essence of the problem with Toyota, isn’t it? Leadership doesn’t want to grow into a new era of technology, doesn’t want to adapt, doesn’t want to evolve. Well, don’t take my word for it — read Steve Hanley’s article about it. And after doing that, scroll through the rest of the articles from the past year and see what tickles your fancy. Also, as always, remember that the discussions in the comment threads under articles can often be even better than the articles — so dive into some of those if the topic interests you!

  1. Akio Toyoda Would Rather Die Than Adapt
  2. Michelin (Finally) Puts Us Close To Eliminating Tires
  3. A Radical Way To Reduce Fossil Fuel Use From New Cars Sold In The US By 95% By 2026
  4. EV Production In Germany Shows What An EV Revolution Looks Like
  5. What You Won’t Hear Or See In The News On The Automotive Chip Shortage
  6. “Let’s Take A Tesla And F&*^ It Up!” —German Government
  7. Electrify America To Phase Out CHAdeMO In 2022
  8. New Solid-State Battery Surprises Researchers Who Created It
  9. NIO ES8 Video Review — Seeing Is Believing
  10. Hydrogen Demand: And Now The Contentious Disappointments
  11. NIO’s Services & Community Benefits Could Conquer the World — Here’s Why
  12. Tesla Rolls Out “FSD Beta Button” & “Safety Score” To Countless Tesla Owners
  13. GM Reveals Details Of Its Ultium Electric Motors
  14. Geely Geometry EX3 Electric SUV Priced Below $10,000
  15. Cybertruck CyberLandr Camper Prototype Video Released (+ Interview)
  16. Tesla Megapack & Solar To Replace 562 MW New Mexico Coal Plant
  17. Hyundai Ioniq 6 Delayed For Updates & Restyle
  18. One Way Toyota Could Survive The Electric Vehicle Disruption
  19. Rolls-Royce Electric Airplane Takes Flight
  20. Elon Musk Offers Insight On Pros & Cons Of Electric Vehicle Battery Form Factors

Have a favorite you want to highlight? Have any tips for hot stories that could make the top 20 list next Monday? Let us know down in the comments! (Or you can drop us a tip or comment privately here.)

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Will Lucy Pull Back the Full Self-Driving Football Again?

I'm ready for Tesla FSD Beta, and I'm proving it. Will Tesla deliver on Friday?

5 hours ago

Cars

Plugin Vehicles Hit 22% Market Share In Europe In August!

The European passenger plugin vehicle market is staying in the fast lane. More than 155,000 plugin vehicles were registered in August — which is...

7 hours ago

Cars

Can Tesla Increase Sales In Japan?

The width of the Model 3 (without mirrors) is 1,849 mm and most parking lots in Japan are 1,850 mm wide. This leaves only...

1 day ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Elon Musk Speaks At 2021 World Internet Conference In Wuzhen, China

Elon Musk was invited to speak at the 2021 World Internet Conference in Wuhzen, China. Elon was invited to share his thoughts on intelligent...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.