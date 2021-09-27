Toyoda’s “Fixed Mindset,” Michelin’s Airless Tires, Cutting Fossil Car Use — CleanTechnica Top 20

My older daughter recently came home from school and told us about something she had learned in her class — the difference between a “fixed mindset” and a “growth mindset.” Not doing the comparison justice, part of the difference was that people with a fixed mindset don’t want to learn, don’t want to try new things, don’t optimistically look for solutions to problems. And people with a growth mindset are the opposite, of course. While running through the top stories of the past week here on CleanTechnica and seeing what the top story was, that comparison quickly came to mind. That is indeed the essence of the problem with Toyota, isn’t it? Leadership doesn’t want to grow into a new era of technology, doesn’t want to adapt, doesn’t want to evolve. Well, don’t take my word for it — read Steve Hanley’s article about it. And after doing that, scroll through the rest of the articles from the past year and see what tickles your fancy. Also, as always, remember that the discussions in the comment threads under articles can often be even better than the articles — so dive into some of those if the topic interests you!
- Akio Toyoda Would Rather Die Than Adapt
- Michelin (Finally) Puts Us Close To Eliminating Tires
- A Radical Way To Reduce Fossil Fuel Use From New Cars Sold In The US By 95% By 2026
- EV Production In Germany Shows What An EV Revolution Looks Like
- What You Won’t Hear Or See In The News On The Automotive Chip Shortage
- “Let’s Take A Tesla And F&*^ It Up!” —German Government
- Electrify America To Phase Out CHAdeMO In 2022
- New Solid-State Battery Surprises Researchers Who Created It
- NIO ES8 Video Review — Seeing Is Believing
- Hydrogen Demand: And Now The Contentious Disappointments
- NIO’s Services & Community Benefits Could Conquer the World — Here’s Why
- Tesla Rolls Out “FSD Beta Button” & “Safety Score” To Countless Tesla Owners
- GM Reveals Details Of Its Ultium Electric Motors
- Geely Geometry EX3 Electric SUV Priced Below $10,000
- Cybertruck CyberLandr Camper Prototype Video Released (+ Interview)
- Tesla Megapack & Solar To Replace 562 MW New Mexico Coal Plant
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 Delayed For Updates & Restyle
- One Way Toyota Could Survive The Electric Vehicle Disruption
- Rolls-Royce Electric Airplane Takes Flight
- Elon Musk Offers Insight On Pros & Cons Of Electric Vehicle Battery Form Factors
Have a favorite you want to highlight? Have any tips for hot stories that could make the top 20 list next Monday? Let us know down in the comments! (Or you can drop us a tip or comment privately here.)