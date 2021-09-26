Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Tesla

Cars

What You Won’t Hear Or See In The News On The Automotive Chip Shortage

The automotive industry needs to design new circuit boards for newer chips and replace the antiques. They are resisting the investment, and they are lacking the “in-house” know-how.

Published

Guest post by Jim Ringold

The processor chips the big, old automakers use in their vehicles are older than the cell phone. They designed their circuit boards for those old chips and have been using them for decades. They’ve done the job well enough. Now, though, the automotive industry wants more of those old obsolete chips. The chip fab shops, chip manufacturers, are not interested in investing in producing obsolete chips. That would be a bad, short-term investment for them.

The automotive industry needs to design new circuit boards for newer chips and replace the antiques. They are resisting the investment, and they are lacking the “in-house” know how.

The average vehicle has a dozen or more simple processors all programmed to talk to each other — the way of the 1980s, when they first went to chips from relays.

The new way is like Tesla does it — a single processor that does everything. From transmitting the “click” for the turn signal over the audio speakers, to operating the ABS brakes, a single processor does everything. Everything electric can be revised with central computer programing. (Okay, I lied, the display screens each have an Intel ATOM processor!)

The reason Tesla can continue to produce cars during the chip shortage is because it can replace a chip that is in short supply with another one and simply reprogram the central computer to the new chip characteristics.

The old fossil car companies cannot make this transition without a huge commitment. Besides not having the finances and the know-how to do so, it would take years and involve bringing each vehicle model over to the central processor system one by one. Starting car design from a modern clean CAD drawing does have huge advantages.

And, by the way, some manufacturers proudly announce that they “now have over-the-air-updates” — but NOT for all the computer chips in the vehicle, only a select few.

Those manufacturers that cannot or will not transition will drop back or fail because the “central processor” design is cheaper to build, cheaper to modify, and can even provide full self-driving software.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Elon Musk Speaks At 2021 World Internet Conference In Wuzhen, China

Elon Musk was invited to speak at the 2021 World Internet Conference in Wuhzen, China. Elon was invited to share his thoughts on intelligent...

2 hours ago

Cars

Record Month For Plugin Vehicles In China! Wuling EV #1 In Overall Auto Market!

Plugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored 286,000 registrations in August, a full 22% increase over the previous record, which was...

9 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Rolls Out “FSD Beta Button” & “Safety Score” To Countless Tesla Owners

After a long — often impatient — wait, Tesla owners across the United States have nearly gotten access to the company’s “FSD Beta” driver-assist...

21 hours ago
fastest Tesla Model 3 fastest Tesla Model 3

Cars

Talking with Tess (My Tesla)

I learnt a new word today. I am sure it was an expletive. It is the sound my Tesla Model 3 makes when you...

22 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.