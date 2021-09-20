Hyundai Ioniq 6 Delayed For Updates & Restyle

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will join the Ioniq 5 that debuted earlier this year, but when? Autocar suggests Hyundai has put the Ioniq 6 on hold until sometime next year. That’s partly because converting the company’s Asan factory to manufacture electric cars has not proceeded as quickly as hoped, according to a report by Autocar.

But there may be other reasons as well. Korean Economic Daily says the launch of the Ioniq 6 has been pushed back to allow the body to be lengthened by 20 mm, the bumpers and lights to be restyled, and the battery size increased from 72.6 kWh to 77.4 kWh.

The Ioniq 6 is supposed to be the production version of the Hyundai Prophecy concept car that was unveiled last year and featured recently at the Munich auto show. That car is svelte and sexy, but it is a sedan. Is this really the right time to bring an electric sedan to market? Tesla seems to have no problem finding buyers for every Model 3 it can produce, but the rest of the marketplace is besotted with the idea of having an SUV or pickup truck in every garage.

Prototypes of the Ioniq 6 have been spotted in the wild looking quite a bit taller than the low slung Prophecy. With the larger battery pack and excellent aerodynamics, the Ioniq 6 could have more than 300 miles of range. That battery is already fitted to the Kia EV 6, which in rear wheel drive configuration has a 226 hp motor. Dual motor versions have 321 hp on tap and the top tier N spec cars will feature a gut grabbing 577 hp. Presumably, similar powertrains will be offered on the Ioniq 6 as well.

The Ioniq 5 that was introduced earlier this year has a slightly smaller battery — 73 kWh — although both cars use Hyundai’s e-GMP chassis with 800-volt architecture that allows cars to power up to an 80% state of charge in just 18 minutes. A less expensive Ioniq 5 is offered in some markets with a 58 kWh battery pack. Autocar says there is no information about whether the smaller battery will find its way into the Ioniq 6, but if so, it probably won’t be an option for US customers.

Hyundai Group has stumbled a bit coming out of the starting blocks with its electrification program, thanks the LG Chem battery fire schlamozzle. But don’t count it out. Its EVs are smartly styled and offer state of the art technology. It will find its footing and should be right in the middle of the EV revolution going forward.

The Hyundai Prophecy is drop-dead gorgeous. If the Ioniq 6 looks anything like that, it could make sedans cool again. We shall see when the production car is revealed in the middle of next year. Can’t wait!

