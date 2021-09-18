Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

NIO ES8 Video Review — Seeing Is Believing

Published

Right at the beginning to September, NIO invited some journalists and potential customers to get a first look at and experience the European version of the company’s flagship vehicle, the ES8. Personally, before “experiencing” the car, I did not expect it to be so good. I have already published an in-depth article review of the ES8, and today I’m publishing the video review.  

When it comes to how amazing this car is, seeing is believing, and the best evidence of that was our CEO Zachary Shahan’s response to the video today. When I reminded him that I did not originally expect this car to be this good, he said, “I was not expecting it, even after your article. Some things have to be seen.”

At the same time as the above video review, we are also publishing a complete walkthrough of the NIO user interface in English and a closer look at the NOMI assistant. From climate control & music to every last screen of the settings, this UI is very well made, like you would expect in a Tesla. In fact, in some ways, it goes a few steps beyond Tesla.

Charging Speed

One of the biggest additions we made to our video review is some more information about charging speed. At fast chargers, the NIO ES8 with its CCS port can reach up to 90 kW. In our article review, there were a bunch of people in the comment section complaining that this is a letdown, which is in fact ridiculous. This max power is even slightly above the peak charging rate of a shared Tesla V2 supercharger stall, which is just 75 kW. Cars that charge at speeds below 60 kW, those are problematic, yet even then we have a journalist at CleanTechnica, Maarten Vinkhuizen, who makes road trips across Europe in his Renault Zoe on a regular basis. Saying that 90 kW is bad is basically saying that EVs like the Hyundai Kona EV and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are bad as well, which I can tell you from personal experience is not the case at all.

While NIO has not yet announced exact plans for the rollout of battery swapping stations throughout Europe, they plan to have a sizeable network by the year 2025. So far, they are starting out by launching in Norway, and the moment that the first customers get their vehicles, this little country will already have 4 swapping stations in Oslo, Norway. Another 4 will be added throughout the country sometime next year. A battery swap takes a mere 3 minutes, which basically equals a charging speed of 10,000 km/h.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Chanan grew up in a multicultural, multi-lingual environment that often gives him a unique perspective on a variety of topics. He is always in thought about big picture topics like AI, quantum physics, philosophy, Universal Basic Income, climate change, sci-fi concepts like the singularity, misinformation, and the list goes on. Currently, he is studying creative media & technology but already has diplomas in environmental sciences as well as business & management. His goal is to discourage linear thinking, bias, and confirmation bias whilst encouraging out-of-the-box thinking and helping people understand exponential progress. Chanan is very worried about his future and the future of humanity. That is why he has a tremendous admiration for Elon Musk and his companies, foremost because of their missions, philosophy, and intent to help humanity and its future. He sees Tesla as one of the few companies that can help us save ourselves from climate change.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

First Impression Of Dacia Spring Electric — A Candidate For Best Buy

Many of us are eagerly awaiting some new electric vehicles. A new Rimac is something that is news for the real gear-heads. The Roadster...

1 day ago
NIO Battery Swapping Station Sinopec NIO Battery Swapping Station Sinopec

Cars

NIO’s Been Making EV Battery Swapping More Efficient

CleanTechnica recently got to check out the NIO ES8 up close and personal in Norway — the brand new European edition of the ES8....

September 7, 2021

Autonomous Vehicles

NIO ES8 EU-Edition Review — Finally Someone Is On Tesla’s Level

Before you start, we just wanted you to know that we are also working on a thorough video review that shows a lot of...

September 6, 2021

Cars

Plugin Vehicles Score 15% Market Share in China in July!

Plugin vehicles continue to see record or near-record levels in China, having scored 231,000 registrations in July, only 4,000 fewer than the record set...

August 18, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.