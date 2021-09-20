Cybertruck CyberLandr Camper Prototype Video Released (+ Interview)

When the Tesla Cybertruck was launched, there must have been many people who liked it and noticed there might be some way to add a camper extension to fit the bed. Perhaps it’s the Cybertruck’s ruggedness and unconventional design that suggest off-grid independence with an ability to live in wild lands without fossil fuels, tailpipe emissions, and noise pollution from an internal combustion engine — offering a new level of environmental friendliness. In fact, a number of homemade designs for such a camper were seen online after the Cybertruck unveiling.

Lance King and Bill French at CyberLandr did something more than dreaming — they actually designed a camper to be manufactured and sold for those who want to camp in a Cybertruck. Elon Musk called the CyberLandr “Cool” on Twitter earlier this year.

Cybertruck production may be delayed at the moment, but recently, CyberLandr released a video of its camper prototype.



Lance King answered some questions about CyberLandr for CleanTechnica.



1. How many prototypes will you create before manufacturing begins?



No fewer than 6, but most likely 8-12.

2. When do you expect to begin manufacturing?

Our goal remains the same, to try to have each customer’s CyberLandr ready when their Cybertruck is delivered — dependent upon Tesla providing Cybertruck’s final specifications in advance.

3. Are all the features of the camper locked down or are you still considering adding new ones?

Most of the features are locked down, but we continue to test and evaluate some features. At this point, we are not considering any new features.

4. The Cybertruck has a huge number of orders. Did that translate into many for the camper too?



Yes, like the Cybertruck, we continue to get orders daily. We have been pleasantly surprised to have many customers tell us they weren’t even considering a Cybertruck until they saw CyberLandr. Several have even told us Cybertruck plus CyberLandr is the “ultimate SUV” or a Super SUV.

5. Do you think the pandemic has sort of helped some people choose to get away from cities and move into motorhomes, RVs, or SUVs to live in them in wild or open spaces?



Absolutely. As humans, we are naturally explorers, adventurers, and innovators. We yearn to get out and see and connect with our world. Interestingly, CyberLandr has appealed to both long-term RV users who are tired of the bulk, poor mileage, poor drivability, black water and other issues that come with a traditional RV; and to people who have long avoided RVs for many of those same reasons.

6. Is your camper’s solar PV system capable of generating all the electricity it needs for long stays off-grid?



Yes and no. In temperate weather with average amounts of cooking and hot water use, it should be able to generate what is used by the CyberLandr and even contribute a small amount of energy back to the Cybertruck. However, the more extreme the weather, the greater the electricity consumption to heat and/or cool CyberLandr. So in good weather it is possible to leave the campsite with more power than when you arrived.

7. Can it also be plugged into grid power, when necessary?

Yes. Normally you would plug the Cybertruck into grid power and the CyberLandr will plug into the Cybertruck’s power outlets.

8. Do you think buyers of your camper will modify it?

I suspect some will want to make cosmetic modifications and we may even help facilitate that. More involved modifications risks voiding the warranty.

9. Will you develop a camper for other electric pickup trucks, such as the ones from Rivian and Ford?

We have not made any decisions about supporting other pickup trucks yet. For now, we are 100% focused on making CyberLandr for Cybertruck the best it can be.

