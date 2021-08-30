Connect with us

Cheap Electric Motorcycles, EVs Will Kill Some Hobbies, Tesla Model 3 & Y Get LFP Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20

Published

In the past week, CleanTechnica readers were most attracted to stories about cool & cheap electric motorcycles, an Australian pastime that electric vehicles are sure to kill, and the standard-range Tesla Model 3 and Model Y getting LFP batteries. Following those medal winners, the BYD Dolphin potentially getting millions of sales, love for water batteries, and solar-powered trains took the next three spots.

For the details on those stories, to see the rest of the top 20 list, or to go explore the sometimes wild and crazy (but almost always useful) comments under the pieces, scroll down and have a gander.

  1. The Cheap Electric Motorcycles America Needs Are Being Sold Under The Radar
  2. The Coming End of an Aussie Pastime
  3. Tesla Switching to LFP Batteries for Standard Range Model 3 & Model Y
  4. Why I Think The New BYD Dolphin Will Convince Millions To Go Electric
  5. 10 Reasons to Love Water Batteries
  6. Diesel-Killing Locomotive Of The Future Runs On Solar Power
  7. Regenerative Braking & Energy Storage Without Batteries? Hobbyists Are Figuring It Out
  8. Really Bad News: GM Expands Chevy Bolt EV Recall To Include 2020–2022 Vehicles
  9. A Funny Thing About That IEEE Report On Tesla’s Autopilot System
  10. Candela Builds Most Efficient Boat Motor Ever — OF COURSE It’s Electric!
  11. Double Standard For “Tesla Autopilot” Versus Legacy Automaker ADAS Terminology
  12. Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Breaks All Established Industry Standards — CleanTechnica Deep Dive, Part 1
  13. Gas Cars Are Declining Significantly & Full Electrics Rising In USA
  14. Top 10 Electric Vehicles in USA — Charts
  15. Connecticut Dealership Sues Tesla
  16. Tesla Model Y — 2nd Best Selling SUV In California, & Model 3 The 5th Best Selling Car
  17. Giant Energy Storage Project Hoovers Up Excess Wind & Solar
  18. Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Breaks All Established Industry Standards — CleanTechnica Deep Dive, Part 2
  19. Elon Musk: I Gave Tesla The “Last Of My Remaining Cash” In Its Darkest Hour
  20. Smaller, Cheaper Electric SUVs Coming From Hyundai/Kia, Volkswagen, And ?

