Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Front yard mechanics. Image by David Waterworth.

Cars

The Coming End of an Aussie Pastime

Published

Along with the backyard Barbie and the cricket set, the next most common pastime for the Aussie male (and some of our lady friends) is to take time lying under the old Holden or Ford. Many a householder has a car on blocks, in the shed, under the house (most Queensland houses are off the ground), or decorating the front yard. I have included some pictures of one of my neighbours working on his car this afternoon.

Legs. Image by David Waterworth.

Fortunately, I was able to give up this pastime when I graduated from Fords to Hyundais. I gave away my boot full of spare bits (you know, radiator hoses, fan belts, oil filters, bottles of oil) and some of the tools I wouldn’t need anymore (including an antique grease gun). The cars were getting too complicated anyway and I was a bit better off. Someone else could get their hands dirty. 

Image by David Waterworth.

When I asked his permission to take the photos, my neighbour confided in me that his other car — the red one — just had the motor cease up as he arrived at the house. I don’t miss the thrill of never knowing when something is going to go wrong. I know, I know — things bust on the Tesla too! But not generally.

I haven’t boiled the radiator dry like I did in my MINI. Or revved it so hard that I bent the push rods at 22,000 km. Haven’t had to replace the water pump. Or had a blade come off the fan while doing 140 km an hour down the motorway as happened in my Ford Fairmont.

So, what will we do with all the extra time we’ll have? What hobbies can we pursue in the age of electric vehicles? Horse riding? Our partners probably have a list of chores for us (there’s always something that needs a lick of paint). Who knows, we might even have more time to travel.

Image courtesy of David Waterworth

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Neoen Hornsdale battery excls Neoen Hornsdale battery excls

Clean Power

Solar Beats Coal For One Brief Moment In Australia

For a few minutes last Sunday, Australia got more electricity from solar than coal. It didn't last long, but it is sign of things...

3 hours ago

Clean Transport

“Zero Now Fund” Powers Electric Trucks In Chicago, San Diego, & San Jose

A bold new program is accelerating the transition to zero-emissions trucks.

5 hours ago
Wildfires in Australia Wildfires in Australia

Climate Change

Liberal Politicians Squabble As Australia Burns

Two political leaders, two opposite reactions to the IPCC report — and they are from the same party. Matt Kean, the energy and environment...

8 hours ago
Hybrit hydrogen fossil free steel Hybrit hydrogen fossil free steel

Clean Power

Hydrogen — For Cars, No; For Steel, Yes

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland is Queensland’s peak automotive body, and I was both amazed and amused that there is an altercation going...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.