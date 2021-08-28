Connect with us

Tesla Model Y — 2nd Best Selling SUV In California, & Model 3 The 5th Best Selling Car

Published

The Tesla Model Y is now the 2nd best selling SUV or truck in California, based on registration data from the first half of 2021. The Model 3, meanwhile, is the 5th best selling car in the Golden State, and the 12th best selling light-duty vehicle.

Together, those two models as well as Tesla’s older, larger, more expensive Model S and Model X make Tesla the 6th best selling auto brand in the state. The Silicon Valley based automaker had 49,875 registrations in the first half of the year, up 50.8% from 33,083 in the first half of 2020.

In fact, Tesla rose from #15 in the California auto market to #6 in that time frame.

In the second quarter, Tesla registrations totaled 23,721, which was a 141.2% rise from its 9,833 registrations in the second quarter of 2020.

Overall, 11% of new auto registrations in California in the first half of 2021 were plugin vehicle registrations (full electric vehicles or plugin hybrids). That’s the highest of any state in the nation, comfortably about the 8.3% of Hawaii, 6.8% of Oregon, 6.6% of Washington, and certainly the weak 3% of my home state of Florida (12th in the nation).

Full electric vehicles have seen a steady, strong rise in this market, going from 2.7% in 2017 to 7.8% in the first half of 2021.

As you can see in the table and line graph above, plugin hybrids hardly budged over that time frame, rising from 2.2% in 2017 to 3.2% in 2021. Conventional hybrids, like full electrics, rose quite strongly in the past few years, going from 4.6% in 2017 to 10% in 2021. Though, if you look further back, hybrids declined for a few years before bouncing and achieving that rise. They were at 6% in 2015. Full electrics, on the other hand, have had a steady rise — from under 2% in 2015 to almost 8% today.

 
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

