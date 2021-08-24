Why I Think The New BYD Dolphin Will Convince Millions To Go Electric

This article was inspired by the recent YouTube video above by a relatively new channel called the Electric Viking. This channel from Australia has only been around 6 months and I’ve only been following them for a month or so, but they have some of the best English language coverage of the electric vehicle market in China that I know about! I highly recommend you check them out if you are interested in Chinese EVs, and if you aren’t interested in Chinese EVs, you should be because you can learn a lot about the global EV market even if you have no interest in China. In this article, I’m going to tell you why I’m so excited about the BYD Dolphin and give you quality links if you want to learn more

BYD EA1 (Dolphin): Why It Matters

Technically, it’s not the Dolphin, it is the BYD EA1, but I dislike that name, so I’m going to use the nickname Dolphin for the rest of the article. The reason I think this car matters is that it could be a car that is a “game changer” like the Volkswagen Beetle was last century and the Tesla Model 3 and Y are today. I don’t know all the reasons the Beetle was so popular, but I think it was a combination of being a reliable and affordable car with a very distinctive look. These days, it is harder to have a unique look, since aerodynamics pushes every car to look somewhat similar, but the world is always looking for a reliable and affordable car. Of course at CleanTechnica, we are mostly interested in electric cars, since we know are be much more sustainable than gas cars.

I purchased my first electric car, a Nissan Leaf with 70 miles of range, in 2011 for over $40,000. This car is similar in size, has 2 to 3 times the range, and has the ability to quickly charge, for less than half the price. This car would be successful in the US if BYD would bring it, but I’m afraid the company will find so much demand in the 50 markets it already sells cars in that it won’t export them to US for quite a while, if ever. As I speak to people about buying an electric car, the 3 biggest objections are purchase price, range, and charging. Nobody is going to complain about this car’s price, and people that want to go electric will be happy with the range and charging speed. There will still be people that want 500 miles of range and charging in 5 minutes, and this car won’t satisfy those people, but I’m confident there are millions of people ready to buy their first EV that are willing to make small compromises in range and charge time to make that leap forward.

Disclosure: I am a shareholder in Tesla [TSLA], BYD [BYDDY], Nio [NIO], and Xpeng [XPEV]. But I offer no investment advice of any sort here.

