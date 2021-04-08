Welcome to China × Cleantech — March 2021 edition. Our China x Cleantech series covers top cleantech stories in China each month.

EV Sales

On the 18th of March, José Pontes reported on the sales numbers of the Chinese EV market in February of 2021. It was a great month, with 104,000 registrations, a significant increase compared to February 2019’s 41,000 registrations and a whopping 6-fold increase year on year (YoY). Of course, last year’s figures were strongly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, plug-in vehicle (PEV) sales made up 9% market share (7.5% full electric/BEV), which shifts the yearly average plug-in vehicle market share to 8.7% (7.3 BEV). José Pontes noted that January and February numbers are on average weaker months for car sales, so we will probably see plug-in vehicle market share go above 10% this year.

The Wuling HongGuang Mini EV was the best selling EV in January, with 20,167 registrations, which ended its growth streak but is still a great result. It was followed by the Tesla Model 3, which had 13,688 sales.

José reiterated the trend that the top 5 best selling new energy vehicles are quite diverse. The list includes two city EVs, two midsized sedans, and a full size sedan. The Tesla Model Y production ramp can be seen in its registration growth, but its market segment as well as Model 3 similarities indicate that it has lots of growth potential.

Tesla

On the 7th of March, Johnna Crider reported that Tesla China has reached another milestone — 6,000 Supercharger installations. These stations can provide 200 miles of range in 15 minutes, which is useful since the Tesla network of superchargers has to meet the fast increasing number of Tesla vehicles on Chinese roads.

On the 9th of March, Carolyn Fortuna reported that Tesla’s stock rebounded on news of Tesla’s strongly positive year-over-year (YoY) sales report from China. The report from the China Passenger Car Association in February showed that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered 18,300+ vehicles overall in January 2021. These results led to positive stock gains.

On the 19th of March, Johnna Crider posted a video and breakdown of a race between a Made-In-China Tesla Model Y, a NIO ES6, and a BMW IX3. The Tesla Model Y was a long-range version of the vehicle, not the performance version.

The results were:

Acceleration

NIO ES6 — 4.33 Seconds

Tesla Model Y — 5.03 seconds

BMW iX3 — 6.54 seconds

Breaking (From 62 MPH to 0)

NIO ES6 — 36.36 m.

Tesla Model Y — 36.64 m.

BMW iX3 — 38.24 m.

I think these types of tests and comparisons should be conducted on all vehicles and all versions and be a valuable asset to consumers.

On the 18th of March, Johnna Crider reported on rumors that Tesla China might be planning to hold tours of its Gigafactory Shanghai for the public. Twitter user Ray4Tesla posted screenshots of Grace Tao, Tesla China VP, confirming the planning of such events.

On the 22nd of March, Johnna Crider discussed the matter of Tesla vehicles being banned from entering Chinese military complexes and wrote that iPhones are also banned from Chinese military complexes due to the same rationale — and that while they are banned, they can still be owned by people who work there; they just need to be parked off campus.

Other NEV News

On the 5th of March, Zachary Shahan reported on 7 big announcements from Volkswagen’s “Power Day” event. One of the seven announcements directly mentions China, as announcement 6 is “20,500 More Fast-Charging Ports in China, USA, & Canada ” which included a plan for 17,000 fast-charging points in China by 2025 though its joint venture CAMS (开迈斯).

On the 5th of March, Zachary Shahan wrote that Xpeng, which is only 7 years old, has reached 20,000 sales of the Xpeng P7 quicker than any other startup in China has ramped up production and sales to that level.

He added the news that Xpeng is putting lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in its cars for the Chinese market, which is common in China, and increasingly beyond (Tesla and Volkswagen are also moving in that direction for lower-range models).

On the 8th of March, Zachary Shahan wrote about a CNBC article asking why some Chinese buyers are buying NIO and Xpeng EVs instead of Tesla but not adequately answering the question. That inspired him to write an article with his thoughts on the topic.

Global China

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai wrote last month about how the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) is partnering with Powerhive, KPLC, Kisumu County, and the Friends of Karura Forest to pilot 99 e-motorbikes, split 50-49 between Uganda and Kenya. The program is currently the only global program that supports electric mobility for developing and transitional countries, and it supports over 50 countries.

On the 4th of March, Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai wrote that Kenya’s electric utility company, Kenya Power, is also piloting electric motorbikes its fleet for its meter reading and revenue collection teams. It is part of a broader program by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the bikes are being provided by TAILG (Shenzhen Shenling Car Company Limited), a Chinese e-bike company.

On the 8th of March, Zachary Shahan wrote a summary of BYD news including covering the BYD Tang EV’s specs in Norway as well as electric bus orders in Germany and Scotland and an electric trash truck order in Idaho, USA.

See our previous China × Cleantech reports for more info from the red giant.

