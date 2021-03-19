Watch Made-in-China Tesla Model Y Race NIO ES6 & BMW iX3

Connect with us

In the video below, you can watch a performance comparison of three electric vehicles that are currently available to buy in China. The three vehicles were a made-in-China Tesla Model Y, a NIO ES6, and a BMW iX3.

Although the made-in-China Tesla Model Y was not a Performance version, but rather a Long Range model, it still beat the competition in many of the categories.

The tests included acceleration, braking, and moose. For braking, the vehicles were timed on how quickly they could come to a complete stop from 62 miles per hour to zero.

  • NIO ES6 — 36.36 m.
  • Tesla Model Y — 36.64 m.
  • BMW iX3 — 38.24 m.

Acceleration was also tested from 0-100 km which translates to 0-62 mph. NIO topped the other two vehicles with 4.33 seconds. The Model Y Long Range AWD came in at second place at 5.03 seconds. Lastly, the BMW iX3 came in at 6.54 seconds. Many may see those numbers and believe that Tesla’s result isn’t correct, but remember that this isn’t the Performance version of the Model Y, which does accelerate 0–100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Another test was taking off from a slippery surface and it was noted by InsideEVs that the BMW iX wasn’t tested yet. Both the Tesla and NIO vehicles failed on test with only one front wheel on the ground.

On the track, the Tesla Model Y won gold. The times are as follows:

  • Tesla Model Y — 00:57.00
  • NIO ES6 — 00:59.54
  • BMW iX3 — 01:00.38

InsideEVs noted that the made-in-China Tesla Model Y seemed to offer better performance than the larger NIO ES6 and the BMW iX3.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

