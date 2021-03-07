Tesla China Reaches Another Milestone: 6,000 Supercharger Installations

Tesla China has reached another milestone — 6,000 Supercharger installations. Tesmanian reported the milestone on Friday, adding that these stations are able to provide a battery recharge for up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes. Tesla has more than 20,000 Superchargers globally, which makes it the owner and operator of the largest fast-charging network in the world.

Tesla Hits New Milestone: Installs 6,000th Supercharger Stall in China 🇨🇳

Tesmanian noted that in China, the demand for Tesla’s vehicles is growing phenomenally and that customers are buying them quickly. So far, around 150,000 made-in-China Model 3 vehicles are on the roads in China. So, it makes sense that Tesla is focusing on strengthening its charging network there.

By the end of last year, Tesla had built more than 600 Superchargers in China and planned to double this rollout rate this year. Back in January, Tesla opened up its 5,000th Supercharging stall in China. Soon, we’ll be seeing Tesla reach 10,000.

Back in December of 2020, Tesla China opened up the world’s largest Supercharging station. This station has a total of 72 stalls and is located in Shanghai. Tesla’s success in China shows that it’s continuing to blaze its path toward fully sustainable transportation.

