Tesla China May Hold Giga Shanghai Factory Tours

Published

Tesla China might offer Giga Shanghai factory tours to Tesla owners very soon. If they do, this will most likely be similar to the Fremont factory tour. This news comes from Twitter user Ray4Tesla who shared a screenshot of Grace Tao, Tesla China’s VP, confirming this. “Will have it. Being planned now,” Ray translated the text.

It makes sense that Tesla would offer tours of its gigafactories, especially since Giga Berlin will have the rave cave and Giga Texas will have its own ecological paradise. In July 2020, Elon Musk shared a 3D render of what Giga Berlin will most probably look like. Surrounded by trees and lined with solar panels, there’s a special section on the roof, and this is where Elon noted the rave space would be. “Might be an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof,” Musk hinted, responding to Kristen (K10) on Twitter, who asked to see the rave cave rendering.

Image courtesy of Tesla.

As for the newest Gigafactory being built in Austin, Texas, Energy World (The Economic Times) recently published an article that detailed how the new factory is beginning to take shape even though construction started a mere five months ago. The first phase of Giga Texas is expected to be completed by May, which is less than two months from now. Once the first phase is done, production is supposed to start next.

Once Giga Berlin and Giga Texas are fully operational and online, each will have a feature that is unique to them. Giga Shanghai may not have a rave cave or an ecological paradise, but it’s the epicenter of the EV movement in China and has its own backstory that will inspire those following it to never give up. In part, that was the constant fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) that was put forth by our (America’s) own media as well as critics who touted the factory as non-existent — this was a time when Tesla was still largely seen as the underdog and on “shaky” ground.

For those of us who follow Tesla’s ongoing story closely, Giga Shanghai is a beacon of proof that whatever it is you are working toward can happen as long as you filter out the noise (the critics and haters) and focus on the signal (your dreams/goals).

Tesla’s Gigafactory in China is also a historical first for Tesla, the USA, and even China. It’s the first-ever 100% foreign-owned factory in China and this was agreed upon by China and Tesla during Trump’s trade war with China.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

