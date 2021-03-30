Hydrogen Trains, Upgrading A Water Heater, Cheap Solar — CleanTechnica Top 20

Another week has flown by and we’ve got another roundup of our top (most popular) stories of the week. This past week, the interest (and content) was all over the map, as it was last week. Hydrogen trains in California, the various tech options on the market when upgrading your water heater, and the US Department of Energy’s intention to help lower costs on the cheapest electricity in history were all hot topics. Scroll down below for more.
- All Eyes On $4 Million Diesel-Killing Hydrogen Locomotive In California
- Upgrading A Water Heater: Heat Pump, Solar, Or On Demand? The Tech & The Pros & Cons Of Each
- Solar Is Cheapest Electricity In History, U.S. DOE Aims To Cut Costs 60% By 2030
- Watch: World’s Largest Casting Machine in Action at Tesla’s Fremont Factory
- Slash Solar Prices 60%? Not With The U.S. Plan
- Buffett’s Plan To Fix Texas Energy Grid Includes 10 New Peaker Plants Owned By Buffett
- Volkswagen ID. Buzz Delivery Timeline Update
- MIT Takes Deep Dive Into Dropping Lithium-Ion Battery Costs
- Electric Chill: My Review of the Volkswagen ID.4
- A Volkswagen T2 Camper Van’s Electric Conversion — Part 6
- Tesla Semi Not Coming Till 2022 (or Later) Due to Lack of Battery Cells
- Tesla & Lucid: The Similarities & Differences
- Chevron Allegedly Holds A Man In His House For Almost Two Years
- A Tesla Model 3 With A Solar Roof
- Tesla Cofounder JB Straubel Aims To Solve A Key Problem Of E-Bike Batteries
- Solar, Wind, Coal, Nuclear, & Nat Gas US Electricity Generation Changes 2010–2020
- Diving Into Ark Invest’s Tesla 2025 Analysis
- Groundbreaking H3X Motor Brings Electric Aircraft One Step Closer To Reality
- Pepsi Shares An Update On Its Tesla Semi Order
- The Jackery Explorer 1500 Solar Generator Enables Exciting New Possibilities