Odd Attack on Elon Musk, World’s Largest Casting Machine, Tesla Cofounder Recycling E-Bike Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20

The past week brought out a lot of reader interest in a wide range of cleantech-related topics — from a Bernie Sanders attack on Elon Musk, to electric-bike vouchers, to the unique Canoo electric pickup truck, to an innovative solar farm in Colorado, to air-source heat pumps in Alaska, and far beyond. It was a fun week for cleantech news, so scroll down below to see if there’s anything cool that you missed or want to revisit.

Regarding #1, my article on this topic garnered a short response from Elon Musk (that is now included in the article) that then triggered responses from Bernie Sanders and many other political notables. I hope to not return to this topic again, and that was actually the impetus for the article in the first place — seeing the same illogical attack repeatedly was painful in part because it was bringing so much harm to both Bernie’s noble missions and Elon’s noble missions.

  1. Attacks On Elon Musk For His Wealth Are Truly Ridiculous
  2. Watch: World’s Largest Casting Machine in Action at Tesla’s Fremont Factory
  3. Tesla Cofounder JB Straubel Aims To Solve A Key Problem Of E-Bike Batteries
  4. The 3 Big Problems With Hydrogen Hype
  5. Thanks To Community Choice Aggregation, Here’s A $1,000 E-Bike Voucher For You
  6. ChargePoint Now Public — ChargePoint’s Role In EV Charging Network
  7. Chuck Schumer Has An Audacious Electric Car Proposal
  8. ARK Invest’s New Tesla [TSLA] Bull Case — $4 Trillion Market Cap, 10 Million Cars Sold in 2025
  9. GM, Toyota, & FCA Are Beyond Redemption — This Is Too Much!
  10. How Clever Is The Canoo Electric Pickup Truck? Watch This Video To Find Out
  11. Hydrogen Folly Grows: 55% Used In Oil Refineries — Demand Will Drop, Not Rise
  12. BMW Is Finally “Ready To Compete With Tesla,” Media Outlet Reports — But Is That The Right Framing?
  13. 7 Big Electric Vehicle Announcements from Volkswagen Today
  14. Wall Street Journal: Tesla Model Y vs. Volkswagen ID.4
  15. New Solar Farm Piles Even More Green Onto Green Energy
  16. A Volkswagen T2 Camper Van’s Electric Conversion — Part 6
  17. The UK’s New Nuclear Weapons Policy Acknowledges Something Elon Musk Has Been Saying For Years
  18. Breaking: Volkswagen Orders $14 Billion of Battery Cells from Northvolt
  19. Rooftop Solar in California is Ready to Take the Next Step
  20. Even In Frigid Temperatures In Alaska, Air-Source Heat Pumps Keep Homes Warm
 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

