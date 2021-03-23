Odd Attack on Elon Musk, World’s Largest Casting Machine, Tesla Cofounder Recycling E-Bike Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20

The past week brought out a lot of reader interest in a wide range of cleantech-related topics — from a Bernie Sanders attack on Elon Musk, to electric-bike vouchers, to the unique Canoo electric pickup truck, to an innovative solar farm in Colorado, to air-source heat pumps in Alaska, and far beyond. It was a fun week for cleantech news, so scroll down below to see if there’s anything cool that you missed or want to revisit.

Regarding #1, my article on this topic garnered a short response from Elon Musk (that is now included in the article) that then triggered responses from Bernie Sanders and many other political notables. I hope to not return to this topic again, and that was actually the impetus for the article in the first place — seeing the same illogical attack repeatedly was painful in part because it was bringing so much harm to both Bernie’s noble missions and Elon’s noble missions.

