Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Robots attached to the Tesla Giga Casting Machine at work (Source: Tesla)

Cars

Watch: World’s Largest Casting Machine in Action at Tesla’s Fremont Factory

Published

Originally published on Tesla OracleEV Annex.

There’s a reason why Tesla calls it a Giga Casting machine. The giant apparatus seen in the following video is the world’s biggest of its kind.

Robots attached to the Tesla Giga Casting Machine at work (Source: Tesla)

Currently, there are multiple Giga Casting machines installed and functioning at Tesla’s Fremont factory. These machines were first seen in a drone video shoot prior to Tesla’s Battery Day. Later, Tesla provided an inside look that gives us an idea of how these massive mechanical giants work.

Due to the lack of space inside the Fremont factory floor, Tesla has installed these machines out in an open area on the factory premises. These machines are being used to produce Model Y’s front and rear underbody single-piece castings — a solution that has expedited Tesla vehicle production and lowered the cost of manufacturing.

Tesla’s Model Y production efforts at Gigafactory Shanghai also take advantage of these Giga Casting machines. Therefore, Tesla’s Made-in-China Model Ys are also made with the single-piece die-casts underbody.

Tesla Giga Casting Machines at Gigafactory Shanghai.Tesla Model Y Giga die-cast machines at Gigafactory Shanghai, China (Source: Tesla Q4 2020 results report)

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin will have eight of these Giga Casting machines, the most any of the Gigafactories around the world have (or will have) in the near future. Although, it’s certainly possible we could be surprised at Giga Austin.

Giga Berlin will be kicking off Model Y production this year, creating competition in the European midsize SUV and EV markets at the same time. Tesla Model Y prices in Europe are expected to be reduced as local production begins to ramp up.

In addition, Elon Musk recently hinted that Tesla is working on an even bigger casting machine that will cast the entire car’s frame in a single piece.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

ARK Invest’s New Tesla [TSLA] Bull Case — $4 Trillion Market Cap, 10 Million Cars Sold in 2025

Once upon a time, every other Tesla analyst had a far lower target price for Tesla [TSLA] than ARK Invest, and the fund was...

3 hours ago

Cars

Sara Dietschy Sold Her Bitcoin & Bought A Tesla — Here’s Her Story

YouTuber Sara Dietschy recently had a very special day. For the first time in five years, she bought a car — a Tesla. She...

4 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

4 Potential Autonomous Driving Futures

The 2020s will see the electric vehicle market explode in terms of sales, but it feels like last decade was the decade of electric...

12 hours ago

Cars

Grant Program Proposal That Would Fund EV Charging Stations But Tax Electric Vehicles Advances In FL Senate

WFSU Public Media reports that a proposal meant to support the construction of more EV charging stations passed its first committee stop today. This...

16 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.