Electric Chill: My Review of the Volkswagen ID.4 

It seems that the hot topic of the day has been electric vehicles. However, when one thinks of the preeminent brand concerning the future of automotive technology, Tesla is the first one referenced. Much credit has been given to the quirky technology company for achieving it true mission — to “accelerate global conversion to sustainable energy, paving the way for sustainable transport.”

Nevertheless, as the world continues to further itself into this new age of electromobility, the universal question is: will the rest of the automotive industry step up and provide some alternatives to the great products that the boys and girls in Fremont have been producing for a while?

Gratefully, the challenge is being answered by one of the most legendary forces in the field: Volkswagen (VW). Since 1937, the company has been well-known for high-volume production of quality vehicles such as the Golf, Jetta, Passat, and Beetle. However, the firm understands that it must adapt, so it is devoting over $60 billion over the next 10 years to try to become the world leader in battery-powered driving. Fortunately, such investment is producing great results, as the ID.3, its first electric vehicle, has been a huge success since launching last year. Proudly, its second foray, the ID.4, is shaping up to be the same.

One immediately is intrigued and attracted to the battery-powered sport utility vehicle (SUV), as the body is in tune with the one aspect that the Germans are known for: simple yet cool. It has been stated by the folks in Wolfsburg that they wanted to give the consumer something that was ordinary yet futuristic, and they have realized this goal. The exterior can blend in with the crowd yet can be distinct at the same time.

This is clearly shown with its fashionable all-LED headlights and the simple fake grille, which features the new company logo that the firm unveiled last year. These features are even more appreciated when you noticed that all of these items are illuminated as soon as one unlocks the vehicle, which surely is enjoyed by the owner and those near the car.

The ordinariness immediately changes once one enters the vehicle and is greeted by an innovative cabin that immediately makes one say “cool.” The standard all-white interior is truly reminiscent of what one expects when moving into an era of futuristic cars. Even the etching of the vehicle name in the seats shows that sometimes less is more.

This is also prominent when one is using the 10-inch infotainment touchscreen (which can be upgraded to a larger 12-inch display). Its featured menu and apps are very intuitive and easy to use, with the color scheme of the user interface able to change to a color of your choice (which also corresponds to the ambient lighting). This scheme is a fun quirk to truly make one’s experience special.

Another interesting (but very underrated) feature is the ID Light, which uses a strip of color LEDs that run the full width of the dash to help convey information to the driver such as navigation directions or even the current charge level of the vehicle’s battery pack. Furthermore, one can start the ID.4 by simply pressing the brake pedal, which provides further ease of use. Combined with the spacious cabin, panoramic fixed glass sunroof, and ample front and rear cargo space (due to the addition of a front trunk, possible since the vehicle has no engine), the ID.4 shows that it could be the perfect family vehicle for any journey.

Any electric vehicle (EV) owner will proudly state that one of the best features of any battery powered vehicle is the powertrain, since it provides continuous instantaneous torque the moment one puts his or her foot on the accelerator. The ID.4 is no exception. Its standard 77 kilowatt-hour battery that produces 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque helps to accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is quicker than most compact crossovers (though, not as fast as a Tesla Model Y or Ford Mustang Mach-E). It features three driving modes — Eco, Comfort, and Sport — that can match your preferred driving style.

The ID.4 has a minimum cruising range of 250 miles, which is perfect for most driving needs. Additionally, the vehicle can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in either 8 to 10 hours with a level 2 charger or from 0 to 80 percent in 38 minutes using a rapid charger. One can find the faster charging via Electrify America’s nationwide network, among others, which is great since 3 years of unlimited charging is included courtesy of VW. One can drive green while saving green as well.

An owner can also find comfort in the vehicle’s warranties, which include 4 years or 50,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper coverage, 2 years or 20,000 miles of scheduled carefree maintenance, and 3 years or 36,000 miles of roadside assistance. There is an additional 8-year or 100,000 warranty for the battery pack as well.

With all of the above, one should be excited to be part of this new stage in automotive technology. We can can once again count on Volkswagen to provide an affordable yet stylish and technologically formidable vehicle that can appeal to the masses. Wunderbar.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here