Michigan’s Anti-EV Bill, Why Tesla Solar Is So Cheap, Low EV Maintenance Costs — CleanTechnica Top 20

September 29th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

This weekly top 20 is a biweekly top 20. Below are the 20 stories that were most popular on CleanTechnica in the past two weeks. Tesla Battery Day overwhelmed us last week and made me skip the normal weekly article.

First, though, let’s scroll through some of the top exclusive content we published in the past two weeks.

Speaking of Battery Day, we published several in-depth pieces regarding Battery Day expectations before the event. Some of them turned out to be very close to reality. Rather than pick out Battery Day stories one by one, though, here’s our full Tesla Battery Day archives. On especially odd thing I did do, though, is I dug through Tesla Energy history from 2013 to 2020.

I published a report showing charts and graphs of how Tesla sales (deliveries) changed from 2016 to 2020. Additionally, top Tesla analyst Troy Teslike published his Q3 2020 Tesla delivery forecast before publishing elsewhere. Meanwhile, José Pontes published plugin vehicle sales reports in Germany, China, Korea, and Europe.

Kyle Field got to spend some time with the Volkswagen ID.4, and then shared his thoughts on the hot new electric crossover.

Jennifer Sensiba published a review of the Lumos Ultra Bike Helmet. Also in the category of product reviews, I listed the many reasons I ♥ ChargePoint.

We interviewed a professional chef on why induction stoves are so wicked good.

We also interviewed James Chen, Rivian’s Vice President of Public Policy at Rivian, about a new bill in Michigan brought forward by Representative Sheppard (R) to tries to lock new EV startups out of Michigan.

And we interviewed Dave Jones, a Senior Electricity Analyst with EMBER, about global electricity generation from renewables doubling over the past 5 years.

We also published an English version of an interview with Hikaru Nakajima, Nissan’s new CVE (Chief Vehicle Engineer), regarding the coming Nissan Ariya and related matters.

I published my monthly report on US electricity generation.

Now — on to the 20 most popular CleanTechnica articles of the past 2 weeks!











