Indian Solar Module Manufacturer Lands $105 Million US Order

September 12th, 2020 by Saurabh

A leading solar module manufacturing company in India recently announced a major order from a US-based company.

Waaree Energies reported that it has landed an order to supply 300 megawatts of solar modules from an undisclosed American solar company. These modules will be used at a project to be commissioned in California. The project is expected to be fully commissioned by late next year.

The company claims to be the largest module manufacturer in India, with an annual production capacity of 2 gigawatts. It claims to have supplied 3 gigawatts of solar modules globally.

The company’s sales and marketing director hailed the order as a being in line with the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-sufficient India) policy.

Indian manufacturers are looking to expand their production capacity with a push from the government for power developers to reduce dependence on Chinese imports. We recently reported that India’s leading renewable energy company was planning to set up a two-gigawatt solar cell production facility.

Waaree’s top competitor, Vikram Solar, has also announced plans to set up a new production facility. Apart from the government’s push to increase domestic production, global anti-China sentiment could prove beneficial for Indian companies. Over the last few weeks we have seen numerous reports of global companies looking to shift production facilities from China to India.











