Tesla Vehicle Deliveries from 2016 to 2020 (Charts & Graphs)

September 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

As I was writing about the Nissan LEAF reaching 500,000 sales worldwide, I referred back to my data on Tesla’s individual model sales from quarter to quarter and in total. In doing so, I noticed that I had not created or published 2020 charts on these figures. The reason for that is that Tesla stopped reporting total quarterly sales of individual models. The company started reporting Model S + Model X sales and Model 3 + Model Y sales.

Nonetheless, I was eager to see charts and graphs on how sales of these models have changed over time, and I do have estimates by model based on data I’ve been able to find (mostly from EV Volumes, but also from @TroyTeslike and several other sources to a smaller extent). I’ve also worked in some assumptions based on comments Elon Musk has made here or there over time and based on basic logic. The results — which I’ll emphasize one more time are not official and may be significantly off — are in the charts and graph below.

Note that you have to toggle between models in the first chart above. If the interactive chart doesn’t work on your phone, try a “normal computer.” The line graph is also interactive. If you hover over a line for a moment, the others will fade, and hovering over any point in a line shows you the quarterly deliveries (or delivery estimates) for the model you’re highlighting.

Using only the official data, which means combining the Model 3 and Model Y as well as the Model S and Model X, here are revised versions of the charts and graph:

The story has been fairly clear. The lower prices of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y have brought in many more buyers, while also cutting into Model S and Model X demand a bit — many people who previously might have stretched to get a Tesla now don’t have to stretch to an S or X.

