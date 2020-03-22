Published on March 22nd, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla/SpaceX-Provided Masks & Ventilators … Tesla Model Y Tidbits … VW ID.3 Launch — CleanTechnica Top 20
March 22nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
The most popular CleanTechnica articles of the past week, naturally, included a few pieces related to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic that’s shutting down half the world. Otherwise, hot topics were the Tesla Model Y (have to wonder how much this vehicle would dominate some portions of the news and public consciousness if not for COVID-19), the Volkswagen ID.3 and overall ID lineup/strategy, and other EV and Tesla news and analyses. Check out the full list below to catch up on anything you might have missed, or jump into the comments of big pieces if you dare!
- Elon Musk: Should Have 1000 Ventilators Next Week, + 250,000 N95 Masks For Hospitals Tomorrow — CleanTechnica Exclusive
- 17 Things A Tesla Model Y Owner Learned In 12 Hours
- Volkswagen Confirms Summer Launch For ID.3, Says It Will Cost Less Than Gas/Diesel Models
- The Electric Car Cost Tipping Point
- Imperial College Epidemiologists Report Forecasts Up To 2.2 Million COVID-19 Deaths In US, 510,000 In UK
- The End Of An Era — Volkswagen Is Saying Goodbye To The Golf Family
- [UPDATED] Iceland is Doing Science — ~50% of People with COVID-19 Not Showing Symptoms, ~50% Have Very Moderate Cold Symptoms
- Ossiaco Has Built The One Home Solar Inverter To Rule Them All
- [UPDATED] Progress On COVID-19 Treatment? Looks Like It.
- In Hot Water With Customers In China, Tesla Gets A Tip Of The Hat From Volkswagen
- Now Would Be A Good Time To Appreciate Solar Power, Amirite?
- Tesla Model Y Compared To BMW’s X5M & X6M High-Performance SUVs
- 10 Things To NOT Do In Your Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Model Y Walkthrough Video From New Owner!
- “We Will Make Ventilators,” Elon Musk Promises — NYC Will Be One Buyer
- This Is Why Traditional Automakers Should Be Terrified Of Tesla
- Tesla Model Y Photo Gallery Shows Huge Trunk & Frunk Cargo Space
- Demand For Palm Oil Is Burning Indonesia
- The Economist: Tesla’s Tech “Leaves Rivals in the Dust”
- Stanford Professor of Medicine & Epidemiology’s COVID-19 “Fiasco” Article, + Some Critiques
