Tesla Model Y Walkthrough Video From New Owner!

March 14th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

A new Tesla Model Y walkthrough video filmed in landscape mode from what appears to be a new owner is a feast for the eyes of those eagerly awaiting their Christmas in March, April, May, and pretty much the rest of the year. Well, it will feel like Christmas when they get something they have been waiting all year — or years — for.

The vide0, uploaded by Josh Welsh, is of a vivianite blue Model Y. Starting from the front right side, the video walkthrough gives you a great look at the rather large frunk (a certain frunkpuppy enthusiast would point out that something is missing here), and then moves around toward the driver’s side. All four doors are open and the next move is into the car from the driver’s perspective.

The interior oozes a sensual blend of state-of-the-art technology and luxury, demonstrated briefly and symbolically by the wireless charging pad.

A quick walk around of a newly delivered #ModelY Performance from the Carlsbad delivery center https://t.co/2NozdZSvbJ pic.twitter.com/VOpF7n1MEy — TheTeslaLife (@TheTeslaLife) March 14, 2020

After a quick glance to make sure my cookie stash is still there (yes, I am calling dibs on those), the camera moves out from the driver’s seat and then into the back seat. Here, you get a quick glance at the screen, which shows the vehicle and a map just as in a Tesla Model 3, and a demonstration of the lights above the back doors. Josh also shows you the USB ports in the back. Next up is the trunk cargo area. After folding down the back seats, Josh shows us that space is much larger. This would be perfect for those going to gem shows, a soccer tournament, camping, grocery shopping, or taking a nap on a long road trip.

This walkthrough video is just over a minute long, but it gives you a preview of what the Model Y is like in the real world — just how big it is. More of these videos will dominate YouTube in the coming months as people receive their vehicles and happily make videos for us to enjoy. That will be me with the Cybertruck, but this round is for Model Y enthusiasts and buyers. The owner’s manual is also now available. You can read it in full here.

