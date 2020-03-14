Tesla Model Y Photo Gallery Shows Huge Trunk & Frunk Cargo Space

March 14th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Being a crossover midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y has several advantages over the Tesla Model 3 sedan built on the same platform and sharing most parts. The first and foremost benefit of the Model Y is its practicality. It has huge storage space in the front and back. The 5-seat configuration Model Y has 66 cu ft vs. the Model 3’s 15 cu ft of cargo capacity.

Now, since deliveries have begun for the Model Y, several photos of the vehicle’s frunk (front trunk) and trunk have been posted online by a Redditor named “eweaver1983” (photo gallery below/posted with express written permission), and we can see the Tesla Model Y’s cargo space in the front and rear fulfills the needs of an average American household.

Although previously we saw some detailed interior pictures of the Model Y, they lacked the frunk and trunk areas. Also, the center console trim was hidden due to the vehicles being in transit. Now we can see it all.

Model Y out for deliveries, starting tomorrow! more info: https://t.co/pV6mkA1Nbtpic.twitter.com/tM9PRoOw9B — Tesla Model Y News (@ModelYNews) March 13, 2020

Not only is the Model Y frunk wider, but it is also deeper compared to the Model 3 front trunk, because of the Model Y’s significant additional overall height. Some extra shopping bags can fit in there — always good.

The photos above and below also suggest a better production quality compared to the early production Model 3s, which faced several quality issues, including infamous panel gaps. Model Y fit and finish seems stellar. Model 3 production hell experience is coming in handy for Tesla (TSLA).

Tesla Model Y Trunk and 2nd-Row Seats Down

That trunk space is huge — the Tesla Model Y in 5-seat configuration (without the 3rd-row seats) offers maximum storage capacity. As we can see in the above photos, the 2nd-row seats can be folded down completely to convert the trunk into a large flatbed luggage compartment.

Again, the vehicle’s height advantage (64 in or 1,624 mm) creates good depth in both the front and rear trunk spaces. Utilizing this extra space, Tesla has set up a hidden storage area under the rear trunk’s tray. When the tray is removed, this space can be accessed — in traditional vehicles, this would have been a place to store the spare wheel, but Teslas come with an emergency tire repair kit only (and that is rarely needed in day-to-day city commutes).

More photos by u/eweaver1983 are on Imgur.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







