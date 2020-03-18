[UPDATED] Progress On COVID-19 Treatment? Looks Like It.

March 18th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

There are plenty of things to consider with regards to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 crisis — dozens or hundreds of important matters. I am not a medical expert in any way, but like others, I’ve been compelled to obsessively read about this stuff and also see what rises to the top of social media and conventional media.

While much focus is put on the need for social distancing at this time and considering the best path forward economically (whether it’s this plan or this plan or this plan or one of these plans — I know, those are snapshots of plans or superficial ideas for plans), and while medical professionals work on vaccines that may be available in 14 months or so, other medical professionals have been focusing their attention on what works for softening the symptoms of COVID-19 or even turning a patient negative.

Again, I am not a medical professional, but a few promising stories have popped up that I thought I’d share. I look forward to responses down in the comments.

Update: One matter not discussed below is how well these work against the worst cases, the life-threatening ones. I don’t see that discussed/clarified anywhere.

Avigan

First of all, it appears that China has started mass producing an anti-flu drug called Avigan that a Chinese firm licensed from the Japanese creators of the drug.

“Zhang Xinmin, director of the National Center for Biotechnology Development, named the drug at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday,” NHK World-Japan reported yesterday, March 17.

“He said the drug was found to be effective in clinical trials by two medical organizations in the country. He said the medicine worked for coronavirus-related symptoms including pneumonia and had no obvious side effects.”

The drug was tested on 240 patients in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus breakout, and 80 patients in Shenzhen, which happens to be home of cleantech giant BYD and has 100% electric buses (tens of thousands of them) and taxis (just to throw in a bit of a cleantech angle for a moment).

Without the drug, patients in Shenzhen turned negative for the virus after 11 days, whereas patients who took Avigan turned negative after a median of 4 days. Lung conditions of 91% of patients who took the drug improved versus 62% of patients who didn’t take it.

“The director said the drug is highly safe and its effect is obvious, and formally recommend the use of the medicine as a way to tackle the virus.”

China has had more than 80,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, by far the most of any country so far, but only 21 new cases were confirmed on Monday and the country had its first day of 0 (zero) new cases on Wednesday (today in the US still, for a little while longer).

Update #3:

https://t.co/goUgl9t4Pb Favipiravir has been used to block the transition from mild cases to severe cases. Favipiravir has completed clinical trail in China, 80 patients were enrolled, of which 35 were in the Favipiravir group and 45 in the control group. — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) March 19, 2020

Chloroquine & Hydroxychloroquine

There’s also been some hope around chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. Some researchers who have found these to be helpful against malaria (for decades) and Q virus have also suggested their efficacy for fighting COVID-19.

A small trial found highly positive results from hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin — “75% patients turned #coronavirus negative after 600mg hydroxychloroquine treatment for 6 days vs only 10% in control group.” The problem with the study was that it had such fatal methodological flaws that no scientific conclusions could be made. For example, the trial involved only 24 patients, it was not randomized, and the control patients were treated in a different medical center from the untreated patients.

However, another trial with 200 patients and and 3000 contacts is reportedly running in Barcelona now and results should come out in about 20 days.

According to a new article in the Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, 20 clinical trials were also just conducted in Chinese hospitals. “The first results obtained from more than 100 patients showed the superiority of chloroquine compared with treatment of the control group in terms of reduction of exacerbation of pneumonia, duration of symptoms and delay of viral clearance, all in the absence of severe side effects [4,5]. This has led in China to include chloroquine in the recommendations regarding the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia [4,6].” Going on:

“The subsequent in vivo data were communicated following the first results of clinical trials by Chinese teams [4] and also aroused great enthusiasm among us. They showed that chloroquine could reduce the length of hospital stay and improve the evolution of COVID-19 pneumonia [4,6], leading to recommend the administration of 500 mg of chloroquine twice a day in patients with mild, moderate and severe forms of COVID-19 pneumonia. At such a dosage, a therapeutic concentration of chloroquine might be reached. With our experience on 2000 dosages of hydroxychloroquine during the past 5 years in patients with long-term treatment (>1 year), we know that with a dosage of 600 mg/day we reach a concentration of 1 μg/mL [15]. The optimal dosage for SARS-CoV-2 is an issue that will need to be assessed in the coming days.”

Incidentally, as with many stories these days, there’s a loop that makes its way around to Elon Musk. Musk contracted malaria once upon a time and nearly died, but was saved in part by chloroquine.

Yes, I received chloroquine via central line through my chest & both arms. Had near fatal case of falciparum. Would’ve died for sure if not for chloroquine. Doesn’t mean it works for C19, but maybe better than nothing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2020

Two days ago, Musk highlighted it and hydroxychloroquine as potential treatment drugs for COVID-19 (or C19 as the cool kids are now calling it).

Musk did not claim it was a definite solution, but rather said “maybe worth considering” regarding chloroquine and “probably better” regarding hydroxychloroquine. He also referenced this document for your self-isolated reading pleasure.

As a final note on this one, a New Jersey medical worker is convinced chloroquine saved his life.

The NJ Medical worker who got Covid-19, James Cai, said that using Chloroquine was essential to his survival.https://t.co/DqtqWmKkMl — Kris Gundel (@Gundament) March 16, 2020

Update #2:

UPDATE: Full peer reviewed study has been released by Didier Raoult MD, PhD https://t.co/DzFTv13wYn. After 6 days 100% of patients treated with HCQ + Azithromycin were virologically cured p-value <.0001https://t.co/vttAIWbPwJ — Gregory Rigano (@RiganoESQ) March 18, 2020

Summary?

It appears that there are some effective treatments for COVID-19 rising up. These could dramatically improve/weaken the effects of the virus.

There’s also some hope that things are better than they seem anyway. There’s growing evidence that a lot of people have COVID-19 but have such mild symptoms that they aren’t being tested and counted as confirmed cases — which means the death rate and statistics about severe cases are much better than they seem. Additionally, it’s possible a larger share of the population is immune to the virus than initially thought:

This would be consistent with a much larger share of the population having immunity than has been previously assumed https://t.co/gWsyOYfv98 — Brett Winton (@wintonARK) March 18, 2020

There’s also some hope that the spreading will slow much better than expected.

On the other hand, there’s still concern among others that the situation is more dire than we’re letting ourselves assume.

In any case, we continue to recommend social distancing as much as possible/practical until top officials on this matter say otherwise, not panicking, and watching out for Russian trolls spreading misinformation.





