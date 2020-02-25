Tesla Model Y Deliveries Starting In March

February 25th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

March is just a few days away, and as we reported one month ago (after breaking the news of this possibility way back on October 15, 2019* — which Deutsche Bank echoed on December 3, 2019) — Tesla Model Y deliveries are beginning early, way early. Whereas it was long expected — due to guidance from Tesla — that Model Y deliveries would begin in the second half of 2020, production prep has apparently been going swimmingly and everything is far ahead of schedule.

In Tesla’s most recent quarterly shareholder letter and on the last Tesla conference call for investors, Tesla acknowledged that limited production of the Model Y had begun. Prior to that, in October 2019, Elon Musk said, “We’re also ahead of schedule on Model Y preparations in Fremont, and we’ve moved the launch timeline from fall 2020 to summer 2020. There may be some room for improvement there, but we’re confident about summer 2020.” The news today, provided to CleanTechnica on email by early Model Y reservation holders, is that the Model Y production timeline got significantly better since October, as March is barely the beginning of spring, and months ahead of summer.

While this is all a nice surprise for Tesla fans and Model Y buyers, it goes against the well known history of “Tesla time” or “Elon time” — timelines running behind schedule. Part of this must come from Tesla’s evolution and maturation as a company. Much of it must also be due to the fact that the Model Y shares approximately 75% of its parts with the Model 3, which makes it much easier for Tesla to get the electric crossover into production — and mass production — without many hiccups. After all, if you can produce approximately 100,000 Model 3s a quarter, you can certainly get production of the Model Y rolling pretty smoothly, right?

As reported one month ago, the Model Y’s range also got boosted from an initial estimate of 280 miles to 315 miles on a full charge, and the crossover got an efficiency rating of 121 MPGe from the EPA, making it the most efficient crossover or SUV on the US market — and probably globally.

Just as you think Tesla’s latest product improvements are better than you had expected, the company rolls out new updates and features. The pace of innovation is truly epic.

Given the Tesla Model 3’s top-of-the-market, record-shattering sales (around the world) and the crossover craze we’re firmly living through, it seems safe to say that the Model Y will likely become one of the best selling vehicles in the United States and perhaps also globally. Stay tuned for more as Model Y deliveries begin, new owners and auto journalists freak out about how amazing the vehicle is, and production ramps up to full volume in the coming year or two.

*Credit to Chanan Bos, who got the initial October 2019 scoop about the Model Y production and delivery timeline moving forward long before most of us were willing to believe it — including me. And credit to the Tesla team for so quickly bringing the Model Y to production.

Tesla Model Y photos by Kyle Field for CleanTechnica. Photo of Model Y production courtesy Tesla.



