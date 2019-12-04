Deutsche Bank Claims Tesla Model Y Production To Start In 1st Quarter Of 2020 (Echoing CleanTechnica’s Oct. 15 Report)

December 4th, 2019 by Steve Hanley

On December 3, Emmanuel Rosner, senior autos and auto technology analyst for Deutsche Bank, issued a research note for the bank’s clients that read, “Reports from suppliers of Model Y parts in Taiwan are claiming that Tesla is requesting that their orders be delivered much earlier than expected,” echoing what CleanTechnica reported on October 15. (Also see: “Tesla Model Y: “Limited Production” ≠ Customer Deliveries.“)

“The Taiwanese suppliers are now indicating that the Tesla is accelerating orders to enter mass production a full six months ahead of the original schedule. This would mean that the Model Y could be available to the public in the first quarter of next year. The suppliers additionally claimed that Tesla Semi part orders are being accelerated as well, with the truck set to be released in limited quantity sometime next year.”

When the Model Y was first unveiled, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said deliveries would begin before the end of 2020. Then, during the recent Q3 earnings call, following CleanTechnica‘s report about production starting in or near Q1, he edged that schedule forward a little bit. “We’re also ahead of schedule on Model Y preparations in Fremont, and we’ve moved the launch timeline from full 2020 to summer 2020. There may be some room for improvement there, but we’re confident about summer 2020.”

At the same time, Musk sounded optimistic about the Model Y itself. “I’ve actually recently driven the Model Y release candidate and think it’s going to be an amazing product and be very well received. I think it’s quite likely to — just my opinion, but I think it will outsell Model S, Model X and Model 3 combined.”

Unlike with the Model 3 (and Cybertruck), Tesla has not released information about the number of pre-orders it has received for the Model Y. In a report about the Deutsche Bank research note, CNBC writes, “If Tesla could begin Model Y deliveries in the first-quarter of 2020, that would be a full season ahead of CEO Elon Musk’s promised schedule. Early production and deliveries would be a symbolic win for the company, which has often failed to meet self-imposed delivery deadlines.”





People today crave SUV-type vehicles, but at the moment there are few if any compelling and affordable electric SUVs available. The Model Y could open the floodgates to more EV sales, especially with the well received Ford Mustang Mach-E scheduled to go on sale in the near future. But the Tesla Semi is the most exciting news of all. When it comes to reducing pollution from the transportation sector, replacing high-mileage diesel trucks with electric trucks will be a huge step forward.

Perhaps Elon has learned from past experience that pushing his company to accomplish his goals as soon as possible may work well internally but his penchant for making bold pronouncements publicly that continually needed to be walked back was creating a lot of negative attention for the company at a time when it was struggling to survive. The best advice for anyone trying to build a successful business is: “underpromise and overdeliver.” If that is Tesla’s new mantra, that’s a really good thing, as it will deprive the Tesla haters of one of their most frequent lines of attack against the company.



