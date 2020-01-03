Tesla Hits 2019 Guidance — Delivers 367,500 Vehicles, Grows 50% Over 2018

January 3rd, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

This morning Tesla released its Q4 2019 vehicle production and deliveries results, delivering an all time record of approximately 112,000 vehicles in Q4 and ~367,500 vehicles in 2019 overall. This result exceeds the lower end of Tesla’s annual guidance (360,000 to 400,000 vehicles) and is a 50% increase over 2018 deliveries.

The Q4 vehicle deliveries comprised 19,450 S and X, and 92,550 Model 3s. The 2019 annual totals are just under 67,000 S and X, and just under 301,000 Model 3. The total of 367,500 is a 50% increase over the 245,240 deliveries of 2018.

Here’s a clipping of the key portion of Tesla’s Q4 update (click to zoom):

Note that Tesla also added some updated information on the Shanghai Gigafactory; just under 1,000 Model 3s have been produced so far, and a peak production run rate of over 3,000 vehicles per week has been demonstrated. Note that peak run rate is not the same as sustained run rate (latest figure for this is over 1,000 vehicles per week), but is nonetheless a good indication that the Shanghai Gigafactory should be able to ramp up at a respectable pace over the coming weeks and months.

We’ve also learned that Tesla intends to begin volume deliveries of the Shanghai Model 3s on 7th January, and has just made the price of the Model 3 even more attractive for Chinese consumers. The price is now listed on the Tesla China website at 299,050 RMB (around $42,933) after subsidies. This crushes the Chinese prices of mid-sized sedans from BMW and Mercedes.

Did you expect Tesla to meet its 2019 guidance? What are your predictions for 2020 Tesla deliveries? Please jump in to the comments to share your thoughts.

Here are a couple of interactive charts of Tesla model deliveries over time (may not work on all devices):





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







