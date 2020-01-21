Published on January 21st, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla Cars ≠ Pollution … Tesla’s Full Stack Disruption … Model 3 vs. Model Y — CleanTechnica Top 20
January 21st, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
Last week’s top stories on CleanTechnica included Andy Miles explaining why Tesla vehicles cut pollution rather than causing more pollution, a rundown of how Tesla’s “full stack disruption” sets it apart from the auto crowd, and yet another comparison of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.
Aside from those top 3, we’ve got some odd Mazda claims, a Tesla battery patent, US EV sales (dominated by Tesla), Fiat Chrysler funding Tesla’s German gigafactory (due to European CO2 regulations), Honda’s own struggle with European CO2 regulations, an exclusive 6-year report on BMW sales in the USA, an odd story regarding a criminal case and Tesla vehicle data, and much more. To see all 20 top stories, scroll down for the full list.
- Is It True That A Tesla Creates More Pollution Than A Conventional Car?
- Tesla’s Full Stack Disruption
- Differences Between Tesla Model 3 & Tesla Model Y
- Mazda Electric SUV Will Drive Just Like Gasoline & Diesel Powered Cars
- Is Tesla A Step Closer To The 1 Million-Mile Battery?
- Tesla Gobbled Up 78% Of US Electric Vehicle Sales In 2019* — CleanTechnica Report
- Fiat Chrysler Will Basically Fund Tesla’s Gigafactory 4
- Honda Has No Intention Of Paying The New European Emission Fines — CleanTechnica Exclusive
- BMW USA Sales 2014–2019 — Getting Slammed By Tesla Or Not? — CleanTechnica Report
- Free The Data — Exhibit A: Tesla Model S Data Saves Driver From Attempted Homicide Sentence
- MG Is Back From The Grave In Full Frontal Attack On European Car Market
- Why Tesla [TSLA] Is On A Tear — “No Other Auto Company In The World That’s Growing That Quickly.”
- Electric Aircraft Pilot Training Is Arriving
- Opaque To Transparent Solar Photovoltaics — Have Koreans Identified The Ideal Tech To Transform Windows Into Solar
- Volkswagen CEO: We Need To Move Faster On Electric Vehicles Or We Will Follow Nokia’s Fate
- Audi USA Sales In 2014–2019 — Hurt Significantly By Tesla Or Not? — CleanTechnica Report
- Mercedes EQC, 1st Fully Electric Mercedes, Is Still In Production Hell — CleanTechnica Exclusive
- No, A Tesla Did NOT Start The Fire That Destroyed 300 Cars In Norway, And Other Nordic News
- Oppenheimer: Tesla Is An “Existential Threat” To Automakers
- Norway Asserts Lexus “Self-Charging Hybrid” Is A Lie
