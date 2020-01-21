 };

Published on January 21st, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Tesla Cars ≠ Pollution … Tesla's Full Stack Disruption … Model 3 vs. Model Y — CleanTechnica Top 20

January 21st, 2020  

Last week’s top stories on CleanTechnica included Andy Miles explaining why Tesla vehicles cut pollution rather than causing more pollution, a rundown of how Tesla’s “full stack disruption” sets it apart from the auto crowd, and yet another comparison of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

Aside from those top 3, we’ve got some odd Mazda claims, a Tesla battery patent, US EV sales (dominated by Tesla), Fiat Chrysler funding Tesla’s German gigafactory (due to European CO2 regulations), Honda’s own struggle with European CO2 regulations, an exclusive 6-year report on BMW sales in the USA, an odd story regarding a criminal case and Tesla vehicle data, and much more. To see all 20 top stories, scroll down for the full list.

  1. Is It True That A Tesla Creates More Pollution Than A Conventional Car?
  2. Tesla’s Full Stack Disruption
  3. Differences Between Tesla Model 3 & Tesla Model Y
  4. Mazda Electric SUV Will Drive Just Like Gasoline & Diesel Powered Cars
  5. Is Tesla A Step Closer To The 1 Million-Mile Battery?
  6. Tesla Gobbled Up 78% Of US Electric Vehicle Sales In 2019* — CleanTechnica Report
  7. Fiat Chrysler Will Basically Fund Tesla’s Gigafactory 4
  8. Honda Has No Intention Of Paying The New European Emission Fines — CleanTechnica Exclusive
  9. BMW USA Sales 2014–2019 — Getting Slammed By Tesla Or Not? — CleanTechnica Report
  10. Free The Data — Exhibit A: Tesla Model S Data Saves Driver From Attempted Homicide Sentence
  11. MG Is Back From The Grave In Full Frontal Attack On European Car Market
  12. Why Tesla [TSLA] Is On A Tear — “No Other Auto Company In The World That’s Growing That Quickly.”
  13. Electric Aircraft Pilot Training Is Arriving
  14. Opaque To Transparent Solar Photovoltaics — Have Koreans Identified The Ideal Tech To Transform Windows Into Solar
  15. Volkswagen CEO: We Need To Move Faster On Electric Vehicles Or We Will Follow Nokia’s Fate
  16. Audi USA Sales In 2014–2019 — Hurt Significantly By Tesla Or Not? — CleanTechnica Report
  17. Mercedes EQC, 1st Fully Electric Mercedes, Is Still In Production Hell — CleanTechnica Exclusive
  18. No, A Tesla Did NOT Start The Fire That Destroyed 300 Cars In Norway, And Other Nordic News
  19. Oppenheimer: Tesla Is An “Existential Threat” To Automakers
  20. Norway Asserts Lexus “Self-Charging Hybrid” Is A Lie

As you can see, there are several CleanTechnica reports/analyses and exclusive scoops in that top 20 list, and there was much exclusive content (news, interviews, and reports) that didn’t make the top 20. If you appreciate the original analyses and constant legwork CleanTechnica writers put in, consider becoming a monthly subscriber for $3, $10, or (ahem) $1000 a month. Also, we plan to start rolling out more exclusive opportunities for subscribers that may or may not make it onto public CleanTechnica pages. I encourage you to tune in. 
 

