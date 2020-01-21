Tesla Cars ≠ Pollution … Tesla’s Full Stack Disruption … Model 3 vs. Model Y — CleanTechnica Top 20

January 21st, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Last week’s top stories on CleanTechnica included Andy Miles explaining why Tesla vehicles cut pollution rather than causing more pollution, a rundown of how Tesla’s “full stack disruption” sets it apart from the auto crowd, and yet another comparison of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

Aside from those top 3, we’ve got some odd Mazda claims, a Tesla battery patent, US EV sales (dominated by Tesla), Fiat Chrysler funding Tesla’s German gigafactory (due to European CO2 regulations), Honda’s own struggle with European CO2 regulations, an exclusive 6-year report on BMW sales in the USA, an odd story regarding a criminal case and Tesla vehicle data, and much more. To see all 20 top stories, scroll down for the full list.

