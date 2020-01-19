#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Plug-In Vehicles = 5.5% of Switzerland’s Auto Sales

January 19th, 2020 by  

The Netherlands got most of the press from EV fans in recent weeks and months thanks to a stunning 54% plug-in vehicle (PEV) market share at the end of 2019 and the Tesla Model 3 bagging approximately twice as many 2019 sales as the #2 Volkswagen Polo. However, a few other markets are really starting to rise up as well. One of those is Switzerland. The rather wealthy European country ended the year with a 5.5% PEV market share, according to EV Volumes.

Far and away, the Swiss plug-in vehicle (PEV) leader was the Model 3, which had 29% of PEV market share. That means it had ~1.6% of the overall auto market in Switzerland all by itself, and it put the Model 3 at #4 in the overall auto market in the country, only trailing the Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Volkswagen Golf.

Overall, the Swiss PEV market rose 82% in 2019, according to EV Volumes. Other than the market-leading Model 3, the steady Renault Zoe had a solid showing and swallowed 10% of the PEV market, followed by the BMW i3 at 6% and the Hyundai Kona EV at 5%.

Only a handful of countries have hit 5.5% plug-in vehicle share. However, many aren’t far off, and once a country hits 5–6%, EV share tends to rise quickly. Here are the countries with the most plug-in vehicle market share and how they got there (note that these numbers include fully electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrids):

Norway:

  • 2012 — 3%
  • 2013 — 6%
  • 2014 — 14%
  • 2015 — 22%
  • 2016 — 29%
  • 2017 — 39%
  • 2018 — 49%
  • 2019 — 56%

Iceland:

  • 2015 — 3%
  • 2016 — 5%
  • 2017 — 14%
  • 2018 — 19%
  • 2019 — 25%

The Netherlands:

  • 2017 — 2%
  • 2018 — 6%
  • 2019 — 15%

Sweden:

  • 2015 — 2.6%
  • 2016 — 3.6%
  • 2017 — 5%
  • 2018 — 8%
  • 2019 — 11%

Will Switzerland reach 8% in 2020? 15%? Something else?

We now have a dedicated Tesla Sales page. If you’d like to see more data and charts on Tesla sales in different countries or globally, click that link.

Special thanks to José Pontes and EV Volumes for support with data in this article.

 
 

