Tesla Model 3 = #1 Best Selling Auto In Netherlands & Norway In 2019

January 19th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

There were some stunning Tesla Model 3 sales results last year, and before we get too far into 2020, I wanted to better highlight two of these 2019 milestones.

We publish many articles on electric vehicle (mostly Tesla) sales milestones around the world — for example, the Tesla Model 3 becoming the best selling luxury car in USA and the best selling EV by far globally. But there are a couple of markets where the Model 3 was more than just the top luxury car or top luxury vehicle or even the top car overall. In Norway and the Netherlands, the Model 3 was the #1 best selling automobile of any kind in any class in 2019.

And it wasn’t even close. In the Netherlands, the Model 3 had approximately twice as many sales as the #2 Volkswagen Polo. In Norway, the Model 3 had 1.7× the sales of the #3 Volkswagen e-Golf (another electric vehicle).

We’ve previously published sales charts for the top electric vehicles in those countries, and I’ll share those again on the bottom, but we hadn’t yet created charts of the overall top sellers across the auto market … until now. Putting the Model 3’s unprecedented success in these two countries into broader visual perspective, here are charts of the top 5 models in each country:

That’s how you cut petrol/gasoline use, diesel use, air pollution, and CO2 emissions.

It would be great to see at least a few other electric models hit such sales heights, but at the very least, we have to be thankful for the Model 3’s widespread popularity and how much it’s inspiring future electric vehicle models and corporate reinvention at legacy automakers. Until they can catch up, though, this is how their electric vehicle sales have compared to the Model 3 in these two countries and globally:

