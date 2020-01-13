100% Electric Vehicles Collected 42% of Norway’s Vehicle Sales in 2019

January 13th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Germany now sees more plug-in vehicle sales that Norway in terms of pure volume, and the Netherlands scored a stunning 54% plug-in vehicle market share of the country’s overall vehicle sales in December, but Norway is still queen of the world when it comes to plug-in vehicle market share. In 2019, 56% of Norway’s vehicle sales were sales of plug-in vehicles. Fully electric vehicles (BEVs) alone collected 42% of the market, according to EV Volumes.

Update: As a reader points out, in 2018, BEVs accounted for 31% of Norway’s vehicle sales and all plug-in vehicles accounted for 49% of sales.

The plug-in vehicle market leader comes as a surprise to nobody who has been following this industry. The Tesla Model 3 accounted for a full 19% of plug-in vehicle (PEV) market share thanks to 15,683 deliveries in 2019.

The surprising result to those outside of Norway is probably #2, the Volkswagen e-Golf, which isn’t a particularly “hard hitter” in most markets. It had a notable 11% of the PEV market, and was also 2nd overall in Norway.

The Nissan LEAF edged out the Audi e-tron for the bronze medal. The vehicles each had 7% of the PEV market, which is probably more of an accomplishment for the e-tron considering the class that it’s in. On the other hand, the LEAF has been on the market approximately forever and is due for an upgrade, so it’s a bit impressive to see the model continuing to do so well.

What does 2020 have in store? Volkswagen ID models should have a warm welcome in Norway. The Tesla Model 3 should continue to have a solid throne to sit on. And then there are new models from PSA Group, the ever improving Renault Zoe, and perhaps Mercedes will get its electric act together and have a strong showing. Will PEV market share get up to 70%? Or do we need to wait till 2021 for that? We’ll see.

To close out this 2019 sales wrap-up, though, I think it’s worth acknowledging how crazy it is that about 1 out of every 9 vehicle sales in Norway were Model 3 sales — the Model 3 had 11% market share by itself. Also a solid showing, the old-school Volkswagen e-Golf accounted for 1 out of every 15 sales (6.5% of the overall vehicle market in Norway).

If you prefer seeing the sales charts with “Others” included, here those are:

