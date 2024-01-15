Top Cleantech Stories of the Week You Have to See!

There’s so much cleantech news and analysis out there. It always blows my mind when I try to come up with a weekly roundup of the top stories and then there’s so much to choose from. Here’s my weekly highlights roundup. Enjoy, and tell us what I missed!

US EV Sales: Leading our list of big cleantech stories of the past week is my 4th quarter report on growing EV sales in the US. The US EV market (BEV market) was up 29% in the quarter compared to the 4th quarter of 2022. Tesla continues to dominate the market, with 56% of EV sales in the country going to Tesla. Ford had the second most (8.6%), Volkswagen Group third most (6.4%), GM fourth most (6.4%), and Hyundai–Kia fifth most (6.1%), but click the link for the full report.

Other EV Sales: In the Netherlands, BEV market share has risen to 42%. Furthermore, the Tesla Model Y was the top selling vehicle of any kind in the country. In the UK, BEVs are up to 20% of new vehicle sales. In France, BEVs are up to 21%. In Germany, they are up to 23%. And in New Zealand, they are up to 39% of new vehicle sales!

Cars of the Year: I’ve launched the voting for our 2023 USA and European Car of the Year awards. Take a look and log your vote! One thing that is, unfortunately, clear: this is not the best batch of electric newcomers in the past several years. The good news is that 2024 will be much more exciting!

EV Tires: Paul Fosse landed an interesting interview with Goodyear’s CEO about EV tires and retreads.

The Hydrogen Pit: Mike Barnard highlights that the hydrogen hype has started snatching someone else into its pit, respected nonprofit RMI.

Pumped Hydro: Mike also does a great rundown of news from the pumped hydro market around the world. As he nicely summarizes, “As a reminder, pumped hydro is the gravity storage solution that actually works, unlike concrete blocks, elevators and hillside rail systems.” See what’s happening in this market via his update.

China Nuclear vs. Renewables: One of the things certain people hype up from time to time is that China is adding nuclear power. Well, Mike Barnard also put together a little report that put that into perspective compared nuclear to renewables in China.

Solar, solar, solar: The US Energy Information Administration, not known as a behemoth of solar optimism, highlighted that solar power should provide almost all new electricity generation in the US through 2025! Meanwhile, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory highlighted the link between solar power adoption and electric vehicle adoption. And the US Department of Energy published its latest efforts to accelerate community solar adoption in the US as well as its efforts to accelerate solar innovation here.

Sodium-ion Batteries: Lithium-ion batteries have been the dominant force of technological change in the 21st century. But things do change. Tina Casey runs down some of the growing enthusiasm for sodium-ion batteries.

Handling Hertz: It’s all over the news that Hertz is dumping a lot of its Teslas. That’s true, but Steve Hanley does a great job eviscerating the Hertz CEO on why it all went wrong for the company and emphasizing that yes, indeed, the EV revolution is just getting started.

BYD’s Rapid Growth: BYD’s sales growth over the past few years has been phenomenal. In this year-end summary, I run through some of the company’s most stunning stats from 2023. Next on the table: it’s bringing an electric pickup truck to market.

Kia Taking EVs to the Net Level: At CES 2024, Kia presented its new Platform Beyond Vehicle lineup. This is a new customizable platform and lineup that could make Kia into a top leader in the EV market. We’ll see. The company also announced a partnership with Uber to customize and provide its drivers with some of these PBV vehicles.

Tesla: There is always big Tesla news of some sort. This week, the new Highland Model 3 is coming to America. That means it’s official: my Model 3 is old. So it is — I am too!

What is Coming in 2024? Scott Cooney interviewed industry and research leaders Gabrielle Jorgensen, Mark Z. Jacobsen, & Peter Weiner to get their take on climate policy expectations for 2024. Check those out!

And a final fun one: This exercise bike for your desk that also charges your phone is too fun! Also, the Australian Open is starting! And main sponsor Kia is bringing a lot of EVs there to use and show off.

