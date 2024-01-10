Tesla’s Redesigned Highland Model 3 Now Available in the United States

Tesla made a splash last year with the introduction of an upgraded Model 3 sedan in China. Code name “Highland,” the refresh represented the first major change to the Model 3 since its introduction in 2017. Manufactured in the company’s Shanghai plant and offered for sale in Asia and Europe, the updated Model 3 revitalized interest in the company’s most affordable EV offering. Today, the company opened up orders for the refreshed Model 3 for customers in the United States.

The Highland Model 3 features a refined and sportier chassis design with improved aerodynamics, leading to slightly higher overall efficiency. While the EPA rating of the base model is still 272 miles, the Long Range AWD version has been bumped up from 333 miles to 341 miles in its EPA rating. Also, EPA ratings for EVs are more stringent in 2024 which means this number is closer to what you will actually experience in day to day driving. The acceleration specs remain the same as the original with a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds for the base model and 4.2 seconds on the Long Range AWD version. We expect that the Long Range version will have the same “Acceleration Boost” upgrade option as the current Model 3, though we have not been able to confirm this yet.

One controversial “enhancement” to the Model 3 Highland is the removal of stalks on the steering wheel. Turn signals and other controls are now operated by physical buttons on the steering wheel itself or on the touch screen. Voice control is also available on all Tesla cars allowing you to set things like high beams, windshield wipers and cabin temperature hands-free via voice commands. If you opt for Full Self Driving beta (currently available as an option for $12,000), wipers, headlights and turn signals are all adjusted automatically while FSD is engaged.

Highlights of the Refreshed Highland Model 3 Compared to Original:

Enhanced body styling

Improved aerodynamics

Adaptive LED matrix headlights

Second screen (8 inch) for rear seat passengers’ entertainment

Increased range (333 to 341 miles in Long Range AWD version)

Same list price as previous Model 3 (currently $38,990 for Standard Range version, $45,990 for Long Range AWD)

Simplified Interior (including elimination of steering wheel stalks)

Customizable ambient lighting

Quieter cabin with noise-reducing glass all around

Perforated/ventilated seats

Enhanced premium sound system with 17 speakers

In 2024, with the revised guidelines for federal rebates, the Model 3 Standard Range and Long Range AWD trims no longer qualify for a federal tax credit in the United States, however many states do offer rebates or even point-of-sale credits on electric vehicles. Check your state guidelines to see if your purchase qualifies for any discounts or incentives.

What About the Performance Trim?

As of January, 2024, the Performance version of the Model 3 sold in the Unites States is still based on the earlier Model 3 design. We expect a Performance trim of the refreshed Model 3 to be offered in the near future. However, one thing to keep in mind if you’re a buyer in the United States is that only the Performance trim of the Model 3 currently qualifies for the federal tax credit. When a refreshed version of the Model 3 Performance is offered, it may not longer be eligible for the credit. So if you’re looking for the best “deal” on a Model 3, you might consider the Performance trim of the previous body style. You can save more by buying a Performance Model 3 from existing store inventory and these qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit as well as any state or local incentives.

So what are your thoughts on the Highland Model 3? Is it an improvement or a step backward? Let us know in the comments.

