7 Stunning BYD Stats from 2023

BYD has now released to the US press and world the news that it sold more than 3 million plugin vehicles in 2023 — the first company to achieve that. In that sales update, BYD included several other stats that jumped out as well. Let’s take a look.

First of all, exports grew 334.2% to 242,765 units. Looking at the total, 243,000 is a figure that almost any other automaker would love to claim. NIO had 160,038 sales in 2023. XPeng ended the year with 141,601 sales. Ford reached nearly 73,000 sales, and GM had 76,000. BYD scored far more than any of them just from its export vehicles. (Note, though, that BYD’s figure is all plugin vehicles, not just BEVs. However, even the PHEVs have rather large batteries and must be driven one electricity most of the time.)

BYD plugin vehicles are now sold in more than 70 countries on 6 continents. We have covered BYD’s expansion into several markets in South America, Africa, and Asia, but I had no idea BYD was already selling its plugin vehicles in 70 different countries! The company’s geographic breadth is staggering.

We have to highlight the actual total once more — 3,024,417 sales in 2023. That’s quite a feat, and a bit unbelievable. More than 3 million plugin vehicle sales in a year — who would have guessed that even just a few years ago.

That 2023 figure is a 62% increase in sales in 2023 compared to 2022.

BYD scored 341,043 sales in December alone (+45% compared to December 2022). Again, most companies would love to tout their numbers and cheer themselves if they got in all of 2023 close to the total BYD scored in December alone.

Overall, thanks to all of these achievements, BYD indicates that it became one of the 10 largest automakers in the world in 2023. It did not provide figures or the full ranking, but we should get those eventually to confirm. In the meantime, there’s no reason to think BYD would have this wrong, and it is quite the achievement to break into the top 10 of automakers around the world — selling only plugin vehicles!!

