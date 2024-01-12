It’s A Bike. For Your Desk. And It Can Charge Your Devices.

A new product could offset some of the negative health impacts of sitting for long periods at work, add some calorie-burning movement into the work day, and provide some clean electrons for charging personal electronics.

The LifeSpan Ampera, described as a “Power Generating Desk Bike,” is pedaled like a bike, and the motion powers a generator that can produce up to 65 watts at a pace of 60 rpm, which can be used to charge laptops or other devices through a USB-C PD port, as well as smartphones via a 15W wireless charging pad. The company says users can burn up to 500 calories per hour by pedaling the Ampera, which could be incentive enough for those looking to change their sedentary ways and perhaps lose some of that holiday weight gain.

The Ampera is designed to fit under a standing desk or table and can be used while working or studying (or bingeing on Netflix or doomscrolling social media, as one does sometimes), and thanks to its belt drive, is said to be virtually silent so as to not annoy your coworkers or roommates or distract you from whatever you’re focusing on while pedaling. According to LifeSpan, which also sells treadmills, fitness bikes, elliptical trainers, and balance boards, the Ampera keeps the noise down “to as low as 50dB,” which is said to be equivalent to a quiet conversation (your mileage may vary depending on your own sensitivity to sound).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifespan Europe (@lifespaneurope)

This desk bike has a 2″ padded seat that “snugly cradles your bum,” an easily adjustable seat height, and has a pair of wheels on one side to make it easy to move around. It weighs 68 pounds, can handle riders as heavy as 330 pounds, and fits people ranging from 5′ to 6’5″ tall. The cost of the Ampera is €999 and it comes with a lifetime guarantee for the motor and frame, and a 2-year guarantee on parts and labor.

